Glanbia Ireland plan to create 80 jobs in new €140 million Kilkenny facility

Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Claire Fox

Glanbia Ireland plan to create 80 jobs in a new €140 million manufacturing facility in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

Glanbia Ireland and Royal A-Ware, a leading global cheese and dairy producer in the Netherlands announced plans to enter a strategic partnership that proposes to build a new continental cheese manufacturing facility.

It is proposed that a total of €140 million will be invested in this best-in-class facility. The new facility is scheduled for commissioning in 2022 and will produce continental cheeses in various formats.

Once fully commissioned, the new facility will have a production capacity of 450 million litres of milk per annum. Approximately 80 full time jobs will be created at the facility.

It is also expected that a further 100 temporary jobs will be created during the construction phase.

Milk used in the production process on site will be sourced from local suppliers and the cheese will be marketed and sold to global customers.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys said the announcement was welcome news for the south east region

“Growing jobs at a regional level is a key focus for government and with the looming challenge of Brexit, supporting economic growth in our regions through such actions as product diversification, thereby helping to create sustainable and quality jobs, is a huge priority for Government,” she said. 

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed added that: “Investments like this cheese manufacturing facility in Belview are a critical response to the challenges posed by Brexit, in terms of developing new products and new markets.”

Jim Bergin, Chief Executive of Glanbia Ireland said that the proposed new investment is required to diversify our product mix and to ensure that our suppliers have the opportunity to fulfil their growth ambitions.

The proposed new facility will be located at a greenfield site near to Glanbia Ireland’s infant nutrition plant at Belview, Co Kilkenny.

FarmIreland.ie




