Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 1 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia, the global nutrition group, has today announced Martin Keane as Group Chairman, to succeed Henry Corbally with immediate effect.

Patrick Murphy has been appointed to the position of Vice Chairman in place of Martin Keane while John Murphy will continue as a Vice Chairman.

Speaking on his appointment as Group Chairman Martin Keane said he would continue to build on the work of all those who have had the vision to make Glanbia the global nutrition group it is today and to help steer the business through its next phase of growth and development.

"I look forward to working with the Board, the executive team and employees to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver on our strategic ambitions for all our shareholders and stakeholders. On behalf of the entire Glanbia organisation, I would also like to thank my predecessor Henry Corbally for his leadership and commitment as Chairman for the last three years.”

In addition, Jer Doheny has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Tom Grant and Patsy Ahern have retired as Non-Executive Directors of Glanbia plc. Th

is reduces the number of Glanbia Co-op Nominee Directors on the Board of Glanbia plc from ten to eight members for the years 2018 and 2019.

This reflects the revised Board governance arrangements described in the circular which was sent by Glanbia plc to its shareholders on 28 April 2017 and approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Glanbia plc held on 22 May 2017. 

Patsy Ahern and Tom Grant continue as Directors of Glanbia Co-operative Society and Glanbia Ireland while Ger O’Brien has been appointed as a Director of both organisations.

Also Read

In accordance with previous agreements with Glanbia Co-operative Society the appointment of a Co-op nominee to the chair may continue in effect until no later than 30 June 2020.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

MEPs back simpler and less bureaucratic CAP with reinforced young farmers aid...
Revenue (stock image)

Farmers face 'unworkable' tax overhaul for farm labour
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Tara McCarthy and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

15 markets earmarked for best growth opportunities for Irish food...


Top Stories

Stock Image

Young farmers and environment the key focus of future CAP - Hogan

Irish consumers drink 138L of milk a year, but shouldn't take supply of fresh...
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'Gain is minimal' capping farm payments at €60,000 - Creed
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Kathryn Kenneally of Dairy Direct and Tommy Egan from Ballykeeffe, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

Aussie invention promises to 'revolutionise' supplementary...

ICBF defends make-up of its board membership
 Stock photo

Parts of latex glove found at house where farmer allegedly assaulted