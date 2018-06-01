Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally

Patrick Murphy has been appointed to the position of Vice Chairman in place of Martin Keane while John Murphy will continue as a Vice Chairman.

Speaking on his appointment as Group Chairman Martin Keane said he would continue to build on the work of all those who have had the vision to make Glanbia the global nutrition group it is today and to help steer the business through its next phase of growth and development.

"I look forward to working with the Board, the executive team and employees to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver on our strategic ambitions for all our shareholders and stakeholders. On behalf of the entire Glanbia organisation, I would also like to thank my predecessor Henry Corbally for his leadership and commitment as Chairman for the last three years.”