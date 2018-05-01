Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 1 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Funding of up to €200,000 made available for small food and drink businesses

The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project
The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project

Funding of €15m has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed through the ‘LEADER Food Initiative’.

The Initiative will provide financial supports, including for the renovation and extension of production facilities and the purchasing of processing equipment, as well as supporting participants in the artisan food and beverage sector in areas such as market development, competitiveness, and innovation.

The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project and funding will be provided for both capital investment and softer supports related to analysis and development or training. This includes support for collaborative proposals where food businesses jointly address common processing and marketing challenges.

The initial tranche of €5m will be allocated in 2018. Based on the experience in delivering the initial tranche of funding, it is anticipated that the remaining €10m of this LEADER Food Initiative funding will be rolled out by 2020.

Announcing the scheme, Minister Ring said: “The LEADER Food Initiative will make a vital contribution to the development of local food businesses which are central to the economic sustainability of rural areas and an important source of local jobs.

"Many local artisan producers have wonderful products but require additional investment in production facilities, equipment, processing and marketing which can help them take the next step and bring their product to a wider market."

The LEADER Food Initiative will support investment in marketing, product quality and supply chain skills for these food producers.

Minister Creed said “Food Wise 2025, the strategy for the agri-food industry acknowledges the unique and important position of artisan and small food businesses in both the rural and national economy and the need to support the sector to realise its potential.

Also Read

Ministers Ring and Creed concluded by encouraging artisan and small food businesses in rural Ireland to contact the Local Action Group (LAG) or Implementing Partner in their area as soon as possible to discuss the available funding opportunities. All applications for funding will be managed through the LEADER LAGs.

The LAG contact details are available through http://drcd.gov.ie/wp-content/uploads/list-of-LAGs.pdf


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

In the senior category the winners were Colm Dunne and Conor McCarthy, students from CBS Kilkenny with their project KAT Food; a compilation of healthy, easy recipes from our favourite hurling and camogie stars. Edward Daly, John O'Brien, Matthew O'Sullivan also from the CBS Kilkenny will represent Kilkenny in the Intermediate category with their innovative business Lift Arm Assist which makes the lives of farmers easier and safer. Image: Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office

Opinion: Junior Cert boys' tractor invention has raised my hopes for...
Stock picture

EU rolls out scheme to bridge digital divide between town and country
Ulster says no: a sign close to the border on the main road between Newry and Dundalk

Leaked letter from NI Civil Service boss warning PM May Ireland border...
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Ask Feargal: I run a medium-sized farm rearing lamb and plan to set up a farm...
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde says it has a ‘strong track record’

Aurivo sees merger with Border co-op LacPatrick as Brexit bulwark
IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman, at a media briefing yesterday. Photo: Karen Morgan

'Faceless vulture funds hell-bent on destroying families,' says the IFA
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU dangles Brexit carrot if Britain changes mind and stays in customs...


Top Stories

The JCB 435S’ Automatic Idle feature returns the engine to 700rpm after 30 seconds of inactivity Image. JCB

Watch JCB's 435S wheel loader in action on a UK dairy farm
The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth

'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in...
Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds, and has been shown to use about 1/3 of the amount of pesticide.

Top tips on getting on top of the rush, docks and thistle problems
The plastic bag with a sheep in it that was dumped.

Sheep found dumped in black plastic bag in a town stream
Emily receiving her award with Jamie-Lee

Little Emily (9) raised over £20k for charity after brother's tragic farm death
Farm tragedy: Martin Kehoe Jr. Photo: Frank McGrath

Inquest into death of champion ploughman adjourned
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Pressure on to stump up more for EU budget post Brexit