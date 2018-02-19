Former creamery's 1,900 farmer shareholders in line for €50m windfall

It will now commence a share buyback tender offer in April this year. Shares in the company closed up 8.4pc at €8.35 in Dublin yesterday.

Donegal Investment Group confirmed that capital return late last week after it received €41.4m of a €45.5m settlement made last year in relation to a dispute connected with its exit from Monaghan Mushrooms.

Donegal Investment Group said that it's due a further €2m payment before February 19, 2019, and an additional €2m to be paid by the middle of February 2020.