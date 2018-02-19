Former creamery's 1,900 farmer shareholders in line for €50m windfall
Donegal Investment Group, formerly Donegal Creameries, is to return between €45m and €50m to shareholders. Beneficiaries of the move will include about 1,900 farmers who have stakes in the firm.
It will now commence a share buyback tender offer in April this year. Shares in the company closed up 8.4pc at €8.35 in Dublin yesterday.
Donegal Investment Group confirmed that capital return late last week after it received €41.4m of a €45.5m settlement made last year in relation to a dispute connected with its exit from Monaghan Mushrooms.
Donegal Investment Group said that it's due a further €2m payment before February 19, 2019, and an additional €2m to be paid by the middle of February 2020.
The company said that following unsolicited approaches for its Nomadic Dairies yoghurt subsidiary, the board of that firm is now reviewing its options to maximise shareholder value.
2,400 acre farm
Last year Savills Ireland handled the sale of the group's vast organic farm The Grianan Estate situated in Co. Donegal for €17.425m.
The approximately 2,400 acre property consists mainly of land reclaimed from Lough Swilly, making it particularly fertile and suitable for all farming enterprises. It includes 1,290 acres of organically farmed prime land and grows a range of crops such as cereals, red clover and root crops.