Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 14 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers risk losing control of co-ops - ICOS

Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman
Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman

Farmers risk losing control of their co-operative dairy businesses unless a pipeline of well-trained young board members is put in place.

The failure to invest in future board members jeopardised the future of the co-operative model, particularly in dairying, outgoing ICOS president Martin Keane told the society's AGM.

"We need to invest in training and development structures for current boards, and right down through our representative structures," Mr Keane said.

"If we don't invest in structures which will provide a pipeline of motivated, committed, educated, current and potential leaders, we will lose control of our businesses, and they will ultimately fail to deliver what we need from them," he warned.

"We employ increasingly more highly trained and motivated management teams, and we must, if we are to retain control of our businesses, demonstrate strong leadership, and competence," Mr Keane maintained.

The former ICOS president, who recently took over as Glanbia chairman, accepted that farmers were running increasingly complex farm businesses, but he said it would be naïve to think they could just walk into a boardroom and immediately demonstrate competence and authority. "Our governance model evolved at a time when co-ops were smaller, products and processes were simpler, and a price move of a penny a gallon was big news," Mr Keane said.

Complex

"We are now expected to provide strong governance, and to oversee the management of extraordinarily complex businesses, where the stakes involved are very high, and where mistakes are very expensive," he added.

Mr Keane described the next generation of dairy farmers as well educated, well travelled, and both highly motivated and skilled.

Also Read

"They may not, however, have had the same level of induction in the co-operative model as some of our generation," he told delegates.

"We need to challenge ourselves to reach out to those young people; get them involved in the co-op, provide training and development structures, and persuade them of the logic of co-operation," Mr Keane said.

"Social media, and peer groups, are enormously important to this generation, and we need to embrace and engage whatever media are necessary to make the co-op an important part of their lives," he said.

Regarding the co-op livestock marts, Mr Keane said that the recent hike in insurance costs as a result of accidents meant that changes to the way marts operate was inevitable.

"Nobody wants to tell people who have supported a mart all their lives that they have to get out of the penning area, but we may have to," he said.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland
White gold: The average income on dairy farms is estimated to have increased from €52,000 in 2016, to over €86,000 last year

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

MEPs back simpler and less bureaucratic CAP with reinforced young farmers aid...


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'Farmers will bear the brunt of a bad outcome' - Creed meets Gove on...

ICA election injunction case opens over election procedures
 Stock photo

'It was a awful day with snow': Farmer faces €1,000 fine after being...
The 113ac is located close to Duleek and Drogheda and is currently under a crop of winter wheat

A right royal spread - Fine tillage holding hits the market in Meath
9/6/2018 Dowra Mart Keeping an eye on auctioneer Tommy McGovern. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Brief respite for sheep farmers but more lamb cuts loom
The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Britain's 'backstop' plans could open a backdoor for fraudsters
John Spink

New Head of Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme...