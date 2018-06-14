Farmers risk losing control of co-ops - ICOS

Farmers risk losing control of their co-operative dairy businesses unless a pipeline of well-trained young board members is put in place.

The failure to invest in future board members jeopardised the future of the co-operative model, particularly in dairying, outgoing ICOS president Martin Keane told the society's AGM.

"We need to invest in training and development structures for current boards, and right down through our representative structures," Mr Keane said. "If we don't invest in structures which will provide a pipeline of motivated, committed, educated, current and potential leaders, we will lose control of our businesses, and they will ultimately fail to deliver what we need from them," he warned.

"We employ increasingly more highly trained and motivated management teams, and we must, if we are to retain control of our businesses, demonstrate strong leadership, and competence," Mr Keane maintained. The former ICOS president, who recently took over as Glanbia chairman, accepted that farmers were running increasingly complex farm businesses, but he said it would be naïve to think they could just walk into a boardroom and immediately demonstrate competence and authority. "Our governance model evolved at a time when co-ops were smaller, products and processes were simpler, and a price move of a penny a gallon was big news," Mr Keane said.