Fairfax poised to reap €40m on €70m loan to FBD

Fairfax - the Canadian financial giant founded by billionaire Prem Watsa - is in line for a near €40m return on a €70m loan to insurer FBD in 2015.

It is effectively sitting on a more than €23m paper share profit, on top of the more than €10m in interest the Irish firm has paid to Fairfax since then.

All told, Fairfax is set for a €40m return on its FBD investment by next year. FBD secured the €70m, 10-year convertible bond to shore up its capital solvency in 2015. The initial 12pc interest rate was later reduced to 7pc.

The bond includes an agreement that will see Fairfax entitled to eventually take a 19.1pc stake in the Irish company by converting the bond to equity. The bond can be converted at any time from next September, and must be converted to shares in FBD by March next year if the shares have been trading above €8.50 for 180 days prior to that.