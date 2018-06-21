EY to run rule over bids for LacPatrick co-op

Aurivo, Dale Farm, Glanbia and Lakeland have expressed interest in buying LacPatrick since it effectively put itself up for sale in April. EY has been engaged to manage the sale process, with progress expected over the coming month.

It is understood the sale process will see a LacPatrick board subcommittee of four, including chairmen Andrew McConkey and vice-chairman Robert Skelton and Keith Agnew, consider the offers once they have been assessed by EY.

Any proposals seen as viable will then be presented to the full board, and ultimately to farmer shareholders for approval.