EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming

Bayer’s $63.5 billion takeover of U.S. Monsanto, announced in 2016, is set to create the world’s largest seeds and pesticides company.

“Digitalisation is radically changing farming. We need to beware that through the merger, competition in the area of digital farming and research is not impaired,” Verstager told Germany’s Rheinische Post.

A Danish politician who is serving as Europe’s top anti-trust watchdog, Verstager told the paper the European Commission’s role was not to block mergers, but to ensure they are structured in a way which does not hinder competition.