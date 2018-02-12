Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas March 1, 2016. Picture taken March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo T
The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas March 1, 2016. Picture taken March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo T

Edward Taylor

Bayer needs to ensure that a merger with rival Monsanto does not stifle competition in digital farming, the European Union’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Verstager told a German newspaper on Saturday.

Bayer’s $63.5 billion takeover of U.S. Monsanto, announced in 2016, is set to create the world’s largest seeds and pesticides company.

“Digitalisation is radically changing farming. We need to beware that through the merger, competition in the area of digital farming and research is not impaired,” Verstager told Germany’s Rheinische Post.

A Danish politician who is serving as Europe’s top anti-trust watchdog, Verstager told the paper the European Commission’s role was not to block mergers, but to ensure they are structured in a way which does not hinder competition.

“It is our task to ensure that farmers still have a choice over seeds, pesticides, fungicides and insecticides even after the merger,” Verstager told the paper, adding that the Commission plans to publish its antitrust verdict by April 5.

Verstager said that Bayer was being cooperative with the competition watchdogs, a factor that would help the Commission keep to the April 5 deadline.

Reuters on Thursday reported that Bayer plans to sell its global vegetable seeds business and allow rival BASF access its digital farming data to address EU antitrust concerns, citing people close to the matter.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

The Government-commissioned report found that five key sectors of Irish industry will bear the brunt of Brexit, with beef, diary and processed food companies being the most negatively impacted. Stock photo

Warning: How Brexit will hit agri-food

EU-Mercosur trade talks close with key gaps remaining

Pig keepers reminded not to feed kitchen scraps to animals to prevent disease...
Joe Patton talks about silage at Beef 2016 in Teagasc Grange, Dunsany. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Low quality silage poses health and fertility issues, warn experts
Mark Canning (left) of Danske Bank and Gabriel D’Arcy. Picture: Belfast Telegraph

LacPatrick unveils "Brexit-proofing" technology centre in Tyrone
European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan. Image: EU

'Don't get hung up on Mercosur deal' says Hogan
Veterinary Ireland has been looking at the issue of medicine access for some time.

Packaging issues could give rise to veterinary medicine shortages after...


Top Stories

Department refutes claims deer are to blame for Kerry TB outbreak
Teagasc said it would be purchasing Friesian and Angus calves for the Farm. Stock Image.

Teagasc to rear 120 cattle on new calf to beef research demo farm
Stock Image: PA

South American deal and Brexit 'disastrous' for Irish beef farmers
Stock photo

County Council takes farmer to court over yard

What HSA inspectors will be looking for as it plans 400 farm inspections
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Collins

Varadkar to propose anti-Brexit Ulster farmer for Seanad
Cold weather conditions on the Wicklow Mountains Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Live

Snow and ice causing havoc across the country as bus services cancelled...