Earnings fall 25pc at Glanbia as it purchases Canadian company for €38m

Food group Glanbia has reported a 25pc fall in wholly-owned earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (ebita) of €85m for the first half of this year, as it purchases Canadian business Foodarom for €38m.

Adjusted earnings per share of 31.05 cent fell 17.2pc in constant currency, according to interim results.

The company, whose divisions include Glanbia performance nutrition (GPN), and nutritionals and cheese manufacture, saw its wholly-owned revenue increase marginally – up 2.3pc – to €1.8bn.

The company said the performance was "resilient" while it navigates the challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fall in earnings was mainly driven by the GPN division, where ebita of €19.6m is down 59pc year-on-year, pre-exceptional items. This division was particularly weak in international markets.

Glanbia Nutritionals fared better in the first half of the year, with ebita down just 0.9pc year-on-year.

The Joint Ventures division delivered a strong performance, with pre-exceptional share of profit after tax of €31.8m, up €5m on prior half year.

Since June 30 Glanbia has entered an agreement to buy Foodarom, a Canadian Flavours business for CA$60m (€38m).

Foodarom has CAD $34m (€21.7m) in annual revenue and has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia managing director, said: “In the first six months of 2020 wholly-owned revenues grew by 2.3pc, on a constant currency basis.

While the short-term outlook remains uncertain, the board is confident that Glanbia has the portfolio, the consumer insight and the operational expertise to succeed in this new environment."

