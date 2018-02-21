Denmark's Arla gets sales boost from higher dairy prices

Arla, headquartered in Denmark, said it delivered a 27.4pc increase in the pre-paid milk price to its owners last year.

“Most importantly, this enabled us to pay out significantly higher milk prices to our farmer owners.”

“We delivered a strong performance built on the good balance of brands, categories, and geographies,” said Chief Executive Peder Tuborgh.

Last year was a volatile one for global milk prices characterised by significant shifts in market prices, which supported an increase in sales prices of 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion), it said.

The GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) benchmark milk index showed prices are up around 65pc since February last year.