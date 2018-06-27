Dale Farm still weighing up LacPatrick JV

Dale Farm is staying in the process to join forces with LacPatrick, based in Monaghan - though last week it emerged that Irish food giant Glanbia has backed out.

LacPatrick told farmer shareholders - including 700 in border counties of the North - in April that it was considering a joint venture or merger with another dairy enterprise.

Co-ops Aurivo, which is based in the west of Ireland, and Lakeland Dairies, based in Cavan, are understood to be still in the running to enter into business with LacPatrick.