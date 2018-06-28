Dale Farm posts record £10m profit on £481m turnover

The UK's largest dairy co-op, which is owned by its farmer shareholders, also recorded a 24pc jump in group turnover to £481m in 2017 - a record year.

Pre-tax profits were up from £7.9m a year earlier, while group operating profit had grown from £9.8m to £12.1m.

It's the third year of growth for Dale farm, which last week announced the biggest deal ever with discount supermarket chain Lidl for an Northern Ireland agri-food business.

It's now Lidl's global supplier for cheddar cheese.

Dale Farm is owned by more than 1,300 dairy farmers across the UK.

It has 10 sites across the UK and brands including Dale Farm Milk, Dale Farm Ice Cream, Dromona, Spelga, Fivemiletown, Mullins Ice Cream, Rowan Glen and Loseley.

Group chief executive Nick Whelan said: "Our financial performance is measured by our ability to best support our farmer owners and as such our 2017/18 accounts are hugely positive.

"Our consistent level of growth and profitability is the result of ongoing reinvestment, combined with teamwork and an ambitious strategy that has strengthened partnerships with major customers across the UK, Ireland and beyond." He added: "Dale Farm's focus remains steadfast - to support sustainable farming by paying our members the best possible milk price at all times.