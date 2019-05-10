Farm Ireland
Friday 10 May 2019

Dairymaster MooMonitor+ first in class for monitoring cow behavior

The MooMonitor+ technology is extremely labour-saving, enhancing both the animals and the farmers quality of life.
Claire Fox

Dairymaster’s MooMonitor+ is one of the most accurate systems to monitor cows behaviour, according to two new studies conducted in the US and Ireland.

The MooMonitor+ is a health and fertility monitoring system which detects cows in heat and monitors the resting, feeding, rumination, head position and restlessness of each animal 24x7.

The system improves farm profitability by decreasing labour requirements on farm, improving reproductive performance and minimising losses due to missed heats, undiagnosed illnesses and general cow health.

The MooMonitor+ came first in class for both indoor and outdoor scenarios in the scientific trials. In these studies, the MooMonitor+ was compared against other sensors and specialist round the clock observations of actual behaviour.

The recent research was undertaken on an indoor herd at Kentucky State University and published in the Journal of Dairy Science.

The other study took place on a grazing herd at Teagasc, Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork and published in Animal - A major new International Journal of Animal Bioscience.

MooMonitor has already been proven to be the most accurate heat detection system in the world based on trials carried out by Kansas State University that were published in the Journal of Dairy Science.

This is the first system validated in both indoor and outdoor scenarios respectively by two independent research centres for both rumination and feeding at opposite ends of the world. Both prove the precision of the Dairymaster MooMonitor+ system.

More precise measurement of rumination data gives the farmer a great indication of animal welfare and performance. Cows love to ruminate, it tells how the cow is feeling and reflects their digestive performance.

It can also enhance heat detection accuracy even further and indicates when a cow is getting sick. The MooMonitor+ system pushes health alerts to the farmers smart phone making them aware when it detects abnormal behaviour.

This allows early intervention, reduced antibiotic usage and better recovery rates on farm.

Production is directly linked to feeding and by measuring feeding times, intakes can be estimated. This allows diets to be optimised on-farm helping the farmer to establish higher production and feed efficiency.

By monitoring health and wellness as well as heat detection farmers are more informed about their cows. The MooMonitor+ technology is extremely labour-saving, enhancing both the animals and the farmers quality of life.

Improved productivity and cow health can be achieved because of better data management for employees, making the whole farming process more profitable, enjoyable and sustainable.   

Online Editors

