Dairymaster MooMonitor+ first in class for monitoring cow behavior

Dairymaster’s MooMonitor+ is one of the most accurate systems to monitor cows behaviour, according to two new studies conducted in the US and Ireland.

The MooMonitor+ is a health and fertility monitoring system which detects cows in heat and monitors the resting, feeding, rumination, head position and restlessness of each animal 24x7.

The system improves farm profitability by decreasing labour requirements on farm, improving reproductive performance and minimising losses due to missed heats, undiagnosed illnesses and general cow health.

The MooMonitor+ came first in class for both indoor and outdoor scenarios in the scientific trials. In these studies, the MooMonitor+ was compared against other sensors and specialist round the clock observations of actual behaviour.

The recent research was undertaken on an indoor herd at Kentucky State University and published in the Journal of Dairy Science.

The other study took place on a grazing herd at Teagasc, Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork and published in Animal - A major new International Journal of Animal Bioscience.

MooMonitor has already been proven to be the most accurate heat detection system in the world based on trials carried out by Kansas State University that were published in the Journal of Dairy Science.

This is the first system validated in both indoor and outdoor scenarios respectively by two independent research centres for both rumination and feeding at opposite ends of the world. Both prove the precision of the Dairymaster MooMonitor+ system.