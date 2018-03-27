Concerns raised over Monaghan mart's future

Farmers raised worries after the highly-regarded mart closed at short notice on Friday ahead of a planned sale.

Buyers travel from neighbouring counties to the mart that is privately run by the Nugent family and which was set up in 1963 by Edward Paul Nugent.

Meanwhile, a delegation from ICOS National Marts has met with Minister of State Michael D’Arcy T.D. to seek Government intervention on the spiralling cost of insurance for marts.

Chairman of ICOS National Marts Committee Michael Spellman said the cost of insurance for marts has more than doubled in the past 18 months but there hasn’t been any parallel increase in incidents or claims from the marts.