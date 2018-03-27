Concerns raised over Monaghan mart's future
Concerns have been raised over the future of Castleblayney Mart in Co Monaghan.
Farmers raised worries after the highly-regarded mart closed at short notice on Friday ahead of a planned sale.
Buyers travel from neighbouring counties to the mart that is privately run by the Nugent family and which was set up in 1963 by Edward Paul Nugent.
ICOS
Meanwhile, a delegation from ICOS National Marts has met with Minister of State Michael D’Arcy T.D. to seek Government intervention on the spiralling cost of insurance for marts.
Chairman of ICOS National Marts Committee Michael Spellman said the cost of insurance for marts has more than doubled in the past 18 months but there hasn’t been any parallel increase in incidents or claims from the marts.
Mr. D’Arcy is Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance.
"The marts have become an unwitting victim of ‘risk profiling’ by the insurance industry who are seeking to minimise their exposure and spread their costs across multiple sectors of the economy.