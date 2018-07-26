Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 26 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bord na Mona to receive over €100,000 for trial fish farm

This week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced grants totalling over €4m to seafood companies including a grant to Bord na Mona of €105,546.
This week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced grants totalling over €4m to seafood companies including a grant to Bord na Mona of €105,546.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Bord na Mona is to receive over €100,000 for a trial fish farm in the midlands, one of the largest seafood grants made available by the Department of Agriculture recently.

Last year Bord na Mona tendered for the management of a fish farm on its land in Kildare.

This week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced grants totalling over €4m to seafood companies including a grant to Bord na Mona of €105,546 as part of a €350,000 investment.

Bord na Mona already operates a man-made lake in the Lough Boora Discovery Park, Offaly, designed to facilitate anglers with disabilities and has a fishing stand designed for wheelchairs.

As areas of Lough Boora came out of commercial peat production, a number of still water fishing lakes were developed as both local and tourist amenities.

The lakes were created by excavating the remaining peat and deepening the proposed lake bottom. The banks were reinforced and landscaping work carried out to provide shelter. Access roads, parking and picnic facilities were then developed.

When the lakes were flooded, aquatic plants were introduced from waterways nearby and the lakes were stocked with a variety of game and coarse fish. Since development, each lake has undergone rapid naturalisation.

The work was carried out by Bord na Móna in conjunction with advice provided by the Central and Shannon Regional Fisheries Boards. The creation of the complex of lakes has led the Shannon Fisheries Board to designate Kilcormac village as a new coarse angling centre.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Demand for butter is driving Chinese dairy imports. Photo: Stock

Butter sales drive China's 30pc increase in dairy imports

Rare native breed of less than 15 herds in Ireland gets new lease of life

Rare native breed of less than 15 herds in Ireland gets new lease of life
Emissions from the dairy sector increased by 24pc between 2012-16 according to EPA and CSO data

Ireland 'completely' off course to achieve climate change targets
Photo Brian Farrell

Store lamb prices hit by scramble for fodder

UK heatwave will hit food supplies, could worsen Brexit disruption - food...
Stock photo

Elderly man dies in sixth farm tragedy this month