Bord na Mona to receive over €100,000 for trial fish farm

Bord na Mona is to receive over €100,000 for a trial fish farm in the midlands, one of the largest seafood grants made available by the Department of Agriculture recently.

Bord na Mona is to receive over €100,000 for a trial fish farm in the midlands, one of the largest seafood grants made available by the Department of Agriculture recently.

Last year Bord na Mona tendered for the management of a fish farm on its land in Kildare.

This week, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced grants totalling over €4m to seafood companies including a grant to Bord na Mona of €105,546 as part of a €350,000 investment.

Bord na Mona already operates a man-made lake in the Lough Boora Discovery Park, Offaly, designed to facilitate anglers with disabilities and has a fishing stand designed for wheelchairs.

As areas of Lough Boora came out of commercial peat production, a number of still water fishing lakes were developed as both local and tourist amenities.

The lakes were created by excavating the remaining peat and deepening the proposed lake bottom. The banks were reinforced and landscaping work carried out to provide shelter. Access roads, parking and picnic facilities were then developed.

When the lakes were flooded, aquatic plants were introduced from waterways nearby and the lakes were stocked with a variety of game and coarse fish. Since development, each lake has undergone rapid naturalisation.

The work was carried out by Bord na Móna in conjunction with advice provided by the Central and Shannon Regional Fisheries Boards. The creation of the complex of lakes has led the Shannon Fisheries Board to designate Kilcormac village as a new coarse angling centre.