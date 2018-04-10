Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bayer reaches deal with US for approval to buy Monsanto - reports

Under the deal, Bayer agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to BASF. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Under the deal, Bayer agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to BASF. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Tom Polansek

Bayer shares jumped nearly 5pc on Tuesday following a media report that the U.S. Justice Department will allow the German drugs and pesticides group to acquire Monsanto in a $62.5 billion deal.

The Justice Department reached an agreement in principle with Bayer and Monsanto in recent days after the companies agreed to sell more assets, the Wall Street Journal said late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the deal, Bayer agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to BASF and agreed to make concessions related to digital agriculture, it said.

Baader Helvea analyst Markus Mayer said he expects the concessions granted to the Justice Department probably did not go far beyond asset sales already agreed with the European Commission.

“The selling of these assets and the rights issue ... should start therefore soon and should be positive triggers for the stock,” Mayer said, adding the rights issue should be smaller than initially expected.

Shares of Monsanto, the world’s biggest seed company, approached a four-year high on the news in New York on Monday, before closing up 6.2 pc at $125.15.

The takeover, one of a trio of major deals in the agribusiness sector in recent years, would create a company with a share of more than a quarter of the world’s seed and pesticides market. A souring global farm economy has spurred consolidation among the major players, triggering protests from environmental and farming groups worried about their market power.

The deal reduces competition for sales of seeds and chemicals to farmers struggling with low crop prices, raising the risk for price gouging, said Wenonah Hauter, executive director for Food & Water Watch, an advocacy group.

Also Read

“The Justice Department’s paltry divestment approach does little to address the extreme control the merged firm will have over farmers’ data, genetics, biotechnology traits or the associated agrichemical industry,” she said.

Bayer declined comment on the report, but said in a statement it still anticipated closing the Monsanto purchase in the second quarter.

BASF, Monsanto and the Justice Department declined to comment.

Last week, Monsanto said in a quarterly earnings report that it was confident the U.S. and other needed regulatory approvals would be secured within the second quarter. Monsanto did not host its usual conference call with analysts to discuss the earnings because of the pending merger.

The Justice Department said last month that it was still reviewing the deal and noted that genetically modified seeds are largely prohibited in Europe but widely used throughout the United States.

European Union antitrust regulators approved the deal in March after the companies agreed to sell a swathe of assets to BASF. China, Brazil and Australia have also approved the proposed merger.

The deal was preceded by a merger of Dow and Dupont and a tie-up of ChemChina and Syngenta.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Guy Verhofstadt. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Opinion: Watch out for the Belgian Guy as Brexit end-game begins to unfold
'Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe said last week that Irish dairy farmers would face further milk price decreases in the future.'

Rural consumer confidence to take a hit
Ulster says no: a sign close to the border on the main road between Newry and Dundalk

The guessing game - With less than a year to Brexit, confusion and uncertainty...

Farmers and poorer regions will bear brunt of post-Brexit cutbacks
Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman, chief executive Jim Woulfe and CFO Michael Harte as the dairy giant, which is Ireland’s largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative, announced its annual results in Dublin. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Dairygold lays 'Brexit-proof' plans as profits jump
Prime Minister Theresa May is shown around Fairview Farm in Bangor, Northern Ireland, during a tour of the four nations of the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Inquiry will probe effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland farms
Tipperary farmer Liam Minehan says the proposed Shannon pipeline will permanently disrupt and damage his holding. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Proposed Shannon water pipeline 'would finish my farm'


Top Stories

Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath

Co-ops warned goodwill generated by fodder crisis support will be 'destroyed'...
Melvin Beamish AIB; Grainne Healy, Teagasc; Dan and Timmy Crowley and Catherine Arundel AIB Bantry pictured at the farm walk on the Crowley holding at Carey’s Cross, Bandon, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

'We aim to reseed 10 to 12pc of the farm annually' - Top grassland farmer...

I’m not happy with the Department inspector, what can I do?
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

UK set to ban exporting live animals for slaughter after announcing major...
Maurice Sampson queues for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Beastly weather exposes the futility of calendar farming
Tom Kelly of Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, with his prizewinning bull, Monamore Dresden — sold for €3,000

Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km...
Image: Belfast Telegraph

Stolen tractor ploughs into side of house causing significant damage