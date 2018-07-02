Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 2 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Aurivo expands its feed manufacturing site

Tony Gilligan, Aurivo Maintenance & Engineering Manager / Aaron Forde, Aurivo CEO / Seamus Kenny, Kenaidan Developments.
Tony Gilligan, Aurivo Maintenance & Engineering Manager / Aaron Forde, Aurivo CEO / Seamus Kenny, Kenaidan Developments.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Aurivo has today announced the expansion of its feed manufacturing site in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, with construction already underway. 

Aurivo’s Agribusiness, which manufactures the Nutrias brand of animal feed, has experienced several consecutive years of sustained double-digit growth. 

The expansion is expected to generate demand for additional skilled workers in manufacturing and ancillary services.

Sold through Aurivo’s 34 Homeland stores and Farm Commercial Specialist Team, the Nutrias brand enjoys wide geographic reach through merchant customers in 13 counties.  In 2017, the brand expanded into the Donegal region.

“This significant expansion in additional capacity is necessary to meet customer requirement in terms of both volume and product choice,” said Stephen Blewit, General Manager, Agribusiness, Aurivo.

This development is Aurivo’s second strategic expansion in the region, with another major investment underway at it Dairy Ingredients Plant to extend its existing dryer capacity.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Caoimhe, 7 and Conor, 4, Flynn play on a haybale on their fathers farm in heatstown, Coralstown, Co. Westmeath. Picture: Damien Eagers

Key advice on feeding in summer drought conditions
Farmer, Paul Brophy holding some broccoli in his field in south Kildare which has been affected by the lack to rain due to the warm weather. Picture: Damien Eagers.

Farmers ‘having to use winter fodder as land is totally parched’
Payments totalling €13.2m are now being reimbursed to eligible farmers. 

97,000 farmers to get €13.2m in Basic Payment refunds
Currently, forest covers 11pc of Ireland's land

Leitrim and Cork dominate forestry stakes, new figures show

Qatar opens its doors to Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry
Sean Cleary, Michael John Mullins and Joe Glynn making a cock of hay near Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Heatwave skin cancer warning for farmers
Beechmount farm

Tipperary farm sells for €23,000/ac as auction season gets into full swing