Aurivo expands its feed manufacturing site

Aurivo has today announced the expansion of its feed manufacturing site in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, with construction already underway.

Aurivo’s Agribusiness, which manufactures the Nutrias brand of animal feed, has experienced several consecutive years of sustained double-digit growth.

The expansion is expected to generate demand for additional skilled workers in manufacturing and ancillary services.

Sold through Aurivo’s 34 Homeland stores and Farm Commercial Specialist Team, the Nutrias brand enjoys wide geographic reach through merchant customers in 13 counties. In 2017, the brand expanded into the Donegal region.

“This significant expansion in additional capacity is necessary to meet customer requirement in terms of both volume and product choice,” said Stephen Blewit, General Manager, Agribusiness, Aurivo.

This development is Aurivo’s second strategic expansion in the region, with another major investment underway at it Dairy Ingredients Plant to extend its existing dryer capacity.