Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde steps down from co-op

The Sligo-based agribusiness has grown from a largely domestic co-op to a globally focused business with a milk supply approaching 0.5bn litres and sales in 50 markets internationally.

Commenting, Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo said that Forde, during his 16 years at Aurivo, Aaron has demonstrated that he is a strong and dynamic leader who knows our business inside and out. A tireless advocate for driving improvement across the business, he worked hard to execute our strategy and to deliver exceptional growth for the business.



He said the Board thanked Aaron for his leadership and service to Aurivo since 2004.

Aaron Forde said it has been a privilege to lead the Aurivo team and to foster the growth of the business during a time of great opportunity and challenge for the industry.