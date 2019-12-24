Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde steps down from co-op

Aurivo has announced that its CEO Aaron Forde is to step down after 16 years in his postion.

The Sligo-based agribusiness has grown from a largely domestic co-op to a globally focused business with a milk supply approaching 0.5bn litres and sales in 50 markets internationally.

Commenting, Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo said that Forde, during his 16 years at Aurivo, Aaron has demonstrated that he is a strong and dynamic leader who knows our business inside and out. A tireless advocate for driving improvement across the business, he worked hard to execute our strategy and to deliver exceptional growth for the business.

He said the Board thanked Aaron for his leadership and service to Aurivo since 2004.

Aaron Forde said it has been a privilege to lead the Aurivo team and to foster the growth of the business during a time of great opportunity and challenge for the industry.

“It is the correct time now for me to step down and for a new leader to take Aurivo to the next phase of growth. I wish all in Aurivo continued success and will follow its journey as a successful globally focused agribusiness with interest."

Aurivo is one of Ireland’s leading co-operatives, employing 650 people.

Online Editors


