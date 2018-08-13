Aryzta shares tumble as company plans raise up to €800m in equity

Shares in embattled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta, which owns the Cuisine de France brand, tumbled more than 11pc in Dublin in early trading as the company said it will raise up to €800m in equity to primarily repay debt.

Shares in embattled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta, which owns the Cuisine de France brand, tumbled more than 11pc in Dublin in early trading as the company said it will raise up to €800m in equity to primarily repay debt.

The cash call will see the stakes in the firm owned by shareholders who don’t participate in the fundraising significantly diluted.

“A significantly improved capital structure will provide Aryzta with the means to continue to take the necessary steps to re-position the business and deliver on our strategy,” said chief executive Kevin Toland, who was parachuted in last September to help turn the ailing group around.

He added: “Over the medium-term, we expect to generate significant cash flow which will be applied towards continued net debt reduction and to resource selective growth opportunities.”

The cash the group plans to raise will be primarily be used for debt reduction. Mr Toland has faced significant challenges in getting Aryzta back on track, and now faces headwinds including likely higher input costs as wheat prices rise following a summer heatwave.

BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS have been appointed as process banks and joint global coordinators for the planned equity raise. Credit Suisse and JP Morgan have been appointed as joint global coordinators to arrange the capital increase. Aryzta said that trading in the fourth quarter of its financial year was in line with expectations.

It expects to generate full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between €296m and €304m. It was also in compliance with its covenants during its latest full financial year.

“Aryzta remains committed to the €1bn deleveraging target over four years (prior to the announced capital raise), including at least €450m of disposal proceeds and the balance from cash flow generation,” it added.