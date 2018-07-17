Farm Ireland
ABP first European processor to offer premium beef to China via giant online platform

ABP Chinese Market Shipment Announcement. Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group, John Loughman, Group Quality Control manager, ABP International Division. Iain White - Fennell Photography.
Claire Fox

ABP is set to be the first European processor to offer premium beef products to China’s booming online marketplace as it has announced an exclusive deal with online giant Beijing Hopewise Ltd.

The deal will see Irish products a range of premium Irish beef products on  sale on JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce platform.

The agreement will see ABP ship a range of premium beef cuts via container load to the Hopewise processing facilities in Shanghai and Beijing.

From here, the beef will be processed into consumer packs, with over 300 million consumers able to purchase for direct home delivery via the JD.com platform on their phones.

Speaking about the announcement Managing Director of ABP International Mark Goodman said:

“ABP is delighted to be the first European processor to offer premium beef products to China’s growing online marketplace. This deal is a further tangible endorsement of the quality beef that Ireland and ABP continues to offer.

We look forward to building on our relationships in the Chinese market, and working closely with both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia to continue to grow the market share for Irish beef in China.”

In May, ABP was the first Irish company to secure a contract in China, with an exclusive three-year agreement with Asian restaurant chain Wowprime Corporation.

Online Editors

