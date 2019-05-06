ABP and Dundalk IT confirm meat industry research partnership

ABP Food Group and Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have confirmed a new partnership to develop a talent upskilling pathway and increased research collaboration which will include the development of a dedicated meat industry R&D facility at DkIT.

The new multi-annual partnership between ABP and DkIT will focus on collaboration through academic programme development, joint-research initiatives, and cooperative marketing and sponsorship opportunities.

The partnership will also explore the feasibility of developing a new public-private venture to create a dedicated meat industry R&D facility at DkIT.

Martin Kane, Managing Director for ABP Ireland said the partnership will allow for the development of bespoke courses and modules for students who want to pursue a career in ABP and the wider agri-food industry

It will help us to futureproof the relevant skills sets that are required for an evolving dynamic international environment. We see this as a multi-disciplinary partnership which will involve many of DkIT’s departments including agriculture, food science, marketing, business, engineering and IT.

“Of equal importance, the agreement will also include support and collaboration on exciting research and innovation projects.”

DkIT president Michael Mulvey said that since ABP already employs many of its graduates, the partnership will serve to further develop skills, innovation and expertise in the agri-food sector which is vital for the development of the north-east region.