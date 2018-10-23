Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 23 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Commission moves step closer to ban on key tillage fungicide

EU Commission officials are pushing for a ban on the chemical, chlorothalonil. File photo
EU Commission officials are pushing for a ban on the chemical, chlorothalonil. File photo

Martin Coughlan and Declan O'Brien

Proposals for an EU ban on the key tillage fungicide chlorothalonil will be put to officials from member states at a meeting in Brussels today, reports Sarah Collins.

EU Commission officials are pushing for a ban on the chemical which is due for re-authorisation at the end of this year, but it’s not clear if a majority of member states will support the move.

Ireland, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, the bloc’s major users of the chemical — most commonly branded as Bravo — are lobbying to keep it on the market.

The European Food Safety Agency found that the chemical is “very toxic” and that available data “does not permit the conclusion that… any harmful effect on human or animal health can be excluded”.

A Teagasc report has warned that banning chlorothalonil would have a devastating impact on the tillage sector. It estimates that net margins for wheat and barley growers would decline by 50pc and 65pc respectively without access to the chemical.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

However, winter finishers are reported to be scaling back operations by 20-25pc this year because of the poor outlook for returns from the sector.

Beef prices harden on back of British demand
The farmer protest on the M11 construction site.

Farmers block motorway build amid claims of ongoing issues on local...
Stock image

3 tips to manage grass in difficult weather
The family farm transfer is much more than just a simple business transaction.

How to plan for the smooth transfer of the family farm
A total of 545 pigs had already died on the two farms in Zhaotong when the disease was confirmed.

China finds African swine fever in country's south, fuelling supply...
The standard rate of Stamp Duty, at 6pc is now facing young farmers who buy land and the real impact of the change could push farm transfers back to inheritance to avoid this, Macra has warned.

Young farmers face €70,000 Stamp Duty and Stocking Relief cap
Some £899.5m worth of food and live animals were exported to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland in 2017. (Niall Carson/PA)

Insufficient approach to Northern Ireland agri sector - new report