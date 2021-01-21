Farming

Co-op to take plunge for Kerry dairy arm, triggering more M&A

Taste and nutrition units more attractive, says Goodbody

Kerry Group CEO favours the move to higher value added products. Photo: Colin O'Riordan.

Jon Ihle and Declan O’Brien

Kerry Co-op will move forward with a bid for Kerry PLC's dairy business in a move set to trigger a break-up of the group's consumer brands, the Irish Independent has learned.

The consumer foods division is likely to be split up after the Kerry Co-op agreed to bid for a majority stake in the dairy unit, including brands like Dairygold as well as processing capacity.

Other food brands, mainly UK-based, could now be sold separately.

