Co-op sells €77m in Kerry shares

KERRY Co-op is selling off about €77million worth of shares in Kerry Group to fund a redemption scheme for co-op members to cash in their shares in the organisation.

Last Thursday evening, Kerry Co-op put around 665,000 shares in Kerry Group up for sale via Goodbody Stockbrokers through a stock-placement arrangement.

A private placement is the sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors and institutions rather than on the open market.

With Kerry Group shares trading at a little under €116, the Co-op's offering is worth over €77million and would account for roughly 0.4 per cent of the Tralee-based multinational food-and-ingredients giant.

The sale will reduce Kerry Co-op's stake in Kerry Group to approximately 11.7 per cent.

It is understood that the sale of the shares will be used to fund a so-called redemption scheme in Kerry Co-op - which has been operated at various times in the past two years - that will allow members cash in shares in the Co-op.

It is the third time in three years that Kerry Co-op have sold significant volumes of Kerry Group Shares, via placement deals, to fund the redemption scheme.

A similar share sale in late 2019 brought in around €90million, while a second, in June 2020, raised around €78million for the Co-op.

Market analysts in Dublin said there had been strong demand for the shares on offer from Kerry Co-op among high-quality, long-term institutional investors.

Though previous Kerry Group share placings on Kerry Co-op's behalf had seen the shares offered at a discount of two to three per cent, the latest sale is understood to be in line with Kerry Group's prevailing share price.

As of Tuesday afternoon, shares in Kerry Group were trading for €188.35.