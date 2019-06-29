Climate actions will need to speak a lot louder than words

The success of the Government's carbon-reduction targets for agriculture could depend on how it implements the next CAP

Dark clouds: Agriculture emissions account for a third of the national total. Photo by Roger Jones
Dark clouds: Agriculture emissions account for a third of the national total. Photo by Roger Jones

Alan Matthews

The Government's Climate Action Plan published last week has been widely welcomed as a serious attempt to set out a roadmap to reach our legally binding 2030 emissions targets and the 2050 goal of deep decarbonisation.

Farmers sometimes feel that agricultural emissions are unfairly targeted, pointing to the growing demand for air transport and foreign holidays which are also heavily carbon-intensive.

But the fact remains that agricultural emissions account for 33pc of total national emissions, and 46pc of the emissions covered by our binding EU 2030 target. If Ireland as a whole is to meet its targets, agricultural emissions must decrease.

The Government's approach is to assign reduction targets to individual sectors (energy, transport, buildings, enterprise and waste as well as agriculture) based on minimising the overall cost to the economy of reaching the national 2030 target.

This least cost pathway has been developed on the basis of an economy-wide Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) developed by McKinsey consultants which incorporates, for the agricultural sector, the marginal abatement cost curve developed by Teagasc.

These abatement cost curves show, for different technologies and interventions and changes in practice, what the expected cost would be and what would be the expected reduction in emissions.

Policies

Lining up all the options across the economy and ranking them from the cheapest to the most expensive shows the Government where the greatest reductions can be made at the minimum cost.

On that basis, agriculture has been assigned a reduction target of 10-15pc relative to projected 2030 emissions with current policies in place (or a 10pc reduction from 2017 levels). In absolute terms, the requirement will be to reduce annual agricultural emissions from 20 million tonnes (Mt) CO2eq in 2017 and 21 Mt CO2eq in 2030 to between 17.5-19 Mt CO2eq in 2030.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In terms of a carbon budget, the challenge for agriculture is to achieve 16.5-18.5 Mt CO2eq cumulative methane and nitrous oxide emissions abatement between 2021 and 2030 with additional measures.

The business-as-usual projections take account of a further increase in livestock numbers to 2030 including an increase in dairy cow numbers from 1.38 million currently to 1.63 million.

At the same time, they incorporate the steady improvement in the emissions intensity of production seen in both milk and beef production in recent years.

The reduction in emissions must come from additional efforts compared to what farmers are planning to do today.

