Climate action plan will be 'more carrot than stick' for farmers

Changes in fertiliser practices and a drive towards anaerobic digesters are expected to feature strongly in a key climate action report going to Government.

With agriculture accounting for a third of Ireland's greenhouse gas emission, farming features strongly in the State's mitigation plans.

Pat Deering, a member of the all-party Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, said overall the report is taking a more 'carrot than stick' approach towards improving emissions.

"There has to be an educational element to it as well, bringing farmers and the sector along the road on climate change and showing people that more efficiencies in every sector can be more beneficial, particularly in the beef sector," he said, adding the impact of the Beef Data and Genomics Programme had been examined.

The committee has been considering the recommendations of the Citizens' Assembly entitled How the State can make Ireland a Leader in tackling Climate Change and the draft report is expected to go before the committee tomorrow in public session. It is expected the report will be keenly considered by the Government in forming their Climate Action plan.

Balance

One of the measures expected to be endorsed is a move towards anaerobic digesters. In addition, it is likely that eliminating splash plates over a number of years will be endorsed. It is expected to recommend that contractors be given grant aid for trailing shoe equipment.

In addition, a move towards using protected urea in fertilisers will be advocated.

Mr Deering said they had worked hard to ensure that it was looked at from a "balanced point of view".