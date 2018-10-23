Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 23 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

China's cloud could be Irish pig farmers' silver lining, says pig expert

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The “cloud” of the African Swine Fever outbreak in China could be Irish pig farmers' "silver lining" according to Teagasc Head of Pig Knowledge Transfer Ciaran Carroll.

African Swine Fever has spread for the fist time from the north-east of China to the south and almost 200,000 pigs have been culled in recent months sparking supply concerns.

Teagasc’s Ciaran Carroll who is based in Moorepark said that the high culling rate and increase in pigmeat prices in China, which is the world’s largest importer of pigmeat, could increase prices here in Ireland and benefit Irish farmers.

“Somebody’s cloud is somebody else’s silver lining. China will have to import more as they are culling due to their being 100pc mortality rate on farms. So Irish farmers are hopeful this spread will leads to an increase in price for pigs at home,” he explained.

“The difference in price in affected Chinese regions compared to non affected is €23 per pig, so Irish pig farmers might be able to gain from this.”

Last month Swine Fever was found in wild boars in Belgium, leading to increased  fears that the disease could spread to Ireland, . Mr Carroll said the risk that the disease could spread to Ireland is minimal but that farmers and workers need to be aware of the risks.

“In Belgium it is confined to a number of wild boars in the one region. The government there have taken measures  and are containing it to the wild boar population. However it spread from eastern Europe to Belgium and even though we have the advantage of being an island  farmers need to be aware that it is a virus and can spread rapidly if not properly controlled.”

Two new cases of African Swine Fever were reported in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Sunday came as China enters its peak pig production period ahead of the country’s most important festival, the New Year holiday, which will be held in early February 2019.

Also Read

With only a few months until the peak pork consumption period of the Lunar New Year holiday, China’s agriculture ministry warned on Friday that pig prices will rise ahead of the festival because of the outbreak.

EU Commissioner for Health and Food safety Vytenis Andriukaitis  warned of the likely role of human activities in the spread of the disease and advised that constant monitoring of the situation is needed in both affected and non-affected countries.

Irish pig prices are currently between 1.38-1.42/kg, which while Mr Carroll said is an improvement on prices received in recent months, he added that it is still below break-even of 1.60 and that prices are 40c lower than they were 12 months ago.

The Teagasc Pig Farmer’s Conference is taking place in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Tipperary tomorrow.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Andrew McConkey, Chairman, LacPatrick Dairies; Michael Hanley, CEO, Lakeland Dairies and Alo Duffy, Chairman, Lakeland Dairies.

Shareholders of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies approve merger
People from every section of the community last respects to much-loved former local champion Seymour Crawford. Pic Tom Burke 16/10/07

Farm leaders and politicians pay tribute to 'bridge builder' Seymour Crawford
Wayne Smyth of GWM Smyth contractors cutting the second crop of silage in Knockdrumagh Co Carlow last month. Some contractors expect to be working into November on a third cut as autumn grass growth eases fodder concerns in the south and east. Photo: Roger Jones

Silage costs slide but many farmers still in fodder deficit

New Zealand farmer spend sees increased production per cow
EU Commission officials are pushing for a ban on the chemical, chlorothalonil. File photo

Commission moves step closer to ban on key tillage fungicide
The ministry said 546 hogs in a pig farm in Yiyang and 268 hogs in Changde were culled after infections were found. (Rui Vieira/PA)

China confirms two new African swine fever cases in central province
However, winter finishers are reported to be scaling back operations by 20-25pc this year because of the poor outlook for returns from the sector.

Beef prices harden on back of British demand