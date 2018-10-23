China's cloud could be Irish pig farmers' silver lining, says pig expert

The “cloud” of the African Swine Fever outbreak in China could be Irish pig farmers' "silver lining" according to Teagasc Head of Pig Knowledge Transfer Ciaran Carroll.

The “cloud” of the African Swine Fever outbreak in China could be Irish pig farmers' "silver lining" according to Teagasc Head of Pig Knowledge Transfer Ciaran Carroll.

African Swine Fever has spread for the fist time from the north-east of China to the south and almost 200,000 pigs have been culled in recent months sparking supply concerns.

Teagasc’s Ciaran Carroll who is based in Moorepark said that the high culling rate and increase in pigmeat prices in China, which is the world’s largest importer of pigmeat, could increase prices here in Ireland and benefit Irish farmers.

“Somebody’s cloud is somebody else’s silver lining. China will have to import more as they are culling due to their being 100pc mortality rate on farms. So Irish farmers are hopeful this spread will leads to an increase in price for pigs at home,” he explained.

“The difference in price in affected Chinese regions compared to non affected is €23 per pig, so Irish pig farmers might be able to gain from this.”

Last month Swine Fever was found in wild boars in Belgium, leading to increased fears that the disease could spread to Ireland, . Mr Carroll said the risk that the disease could spread to Ireland is minimal but that farmers and workers need to be aware of the risks.

“In Belgium it is confined to a number of wild boars in the one region. The government there have taken measures and are containing it to the wild boar population. However it spread from eastern Europe to Belgium and even though we have the advantage of being an island farmers need to be aware that it is a virus and can spread rapidly if not properly controlled.”

Two new cases of African Swine Fever were reported in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Sunday came as China enters its peak pig production period ahead of the country’s most important festival, the New Year holiday, which will be held in early February 2019.