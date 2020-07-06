Cheap meat and sustainability don't tally, warns German agri minister

How much should a slice of meat cost? More than it does now, according to German Agriculture Minister, Julia Kloeckner.

Following a coronavirus outbreak at a German abattoir which cast a spotlight on standards in the industry, Kloeckner is trying to wean German households - many on tight budgets - off low-cost meat.

"Meat is too cheap," Kloeckner said. "Lurid advertising with low prices for meat does not fit with appreciation and sustainability. This is no longer acceptable."

Cut-price meat, from peppered salami to traditional sausage (Wurst), is a staple for many German consumers but the Covid-19 outbreak at a meat plant in the west of the country has raised questions about some of the measures taken to keep prices down.

Efforts to trace people affected by the virus were hampered when some slaughterhouses were unable to give the home addresses of all their workers because they were relying on sub-contracting firms to supply them with migrant labour.

Some of the sub-contracting firms were themselves also relying on sub-contractors to get them staff.

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil condemned the system of "sub-sub-sub-contracting" in abattoirs and is introducing a new law compelling meatpackers to employ staff directly.

Animal welfare levy

In addition, Kloeckner plans a raft of measures to address the "serious consequences" of downward meat price pressures on animal welfare, working conditions in abattoirs and farmers' incomes - a move she knows risks driving business abroad, with a loss of control over standards.

Kloeckner has proposed an animal welfare levy to compensate farmers for the cost of better husbandry of their livestock. She will also push for European animal welfare labelling on meat goods.

"Meat should not be a luxury commodity for the rich, but also not an everyday junk product," she said.

One estimate put the price of a kilo of beef leg €10.64 in Germany against € 16.67 in France.

German meat processing industry association VDF said the industry will accept change.

"The sector has decided to depart from the system of worker contracts in slaughtering, cutting and packing of meat as fast as possible," VDF director Heike Harstick said.

German poultry meatpackers have pledged to end sub-contracting by early 2021.

