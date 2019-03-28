It's almost certain that changes to the EU's Common Agricultural Policy will be delayed beyond 2020.

Chances of CAP deal being signed off are 'almost nil'

While EU agriculture chief Phil Hogan insists a deal can be done by the end of next year, EU officials and MEPs are less confident.

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy says the European Commission and Parliament are being "too ambitious" in their thinking, and that it's likely discussions will not conclude until the new Parliament and Commission are in place next year.

He also says a new agriculture commissioner, who is due to take office later this year, will want to put his or her "own stamp" on the talks.

Agriculture MEPs will vote on their negotiating position next Tuesday, though the Parliament as a whole is unlikely to vote on it before the May elections. Its final pre-election sitting begins the week of April 15.

"The chances of it being signed off this mandate are almost nil," said Mr Carthy (pictured), one of three Irish MEPs on the Parliament's agriculture committee.

Mr Hogan said last week the moves would "seriously undermine" the CAP and reduce public support.

"We have set the general principles at EU level, which should be common and binding to all," he told ministers.