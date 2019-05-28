Cattle slaughter figures increase by 5pc compared to same period last year

Figures from Bord Bia show that for the year to May 18 the total kill for steers, heifers, young bulls and cull cows is running 30,057hd ahead of the same period last year.
Claire Fox

The number of cattle slaughtered in April 2019 increased by 5.2pc when compared to April 2018, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures also show that sheep slaughterings surged by 11.4pc and pig slaugherings decreased by 0.9pc.

A comparison of figures for January-April 2019 with the corresponding period of 2018 shows that:

  • Cattle slaughterings increased by 7.3pc. Calf slaughterings are included with cattle.
  • Sheep slaughterings decreased by 8.4pc
  • Pig slaughterings increased by 1.3pc

Figures from Bord Bia show that for the year to May 18 the total kill for steers, heifers, young bulls and cull cows is running 30,057hd ahead of the same period last year- 670,942 compared to 640,885.

The biggest increase has come in the form of bulls slaughtered, which are up 17.7pc to 101,540 compared to the 2018 figure of 86,283.

Heifers are up 11pc, at 210,229, from 189,315. Bullock numbers are back 1.3pc at 223,681 and cull cow numbers are also less at 135,492, a 2.3pc reduction.

