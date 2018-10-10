Young farmer Trevor Boland (38), from Co Sligo, welcomed the Budget but said a €20m scheme to support suckler farmers did not go far enough.

Young farmer Trevor Boland (38), from Co Sligo, welcomed the Budget but said a €20m scheme to support suckler farmers did not go far enough.

Case study: 'After a bad year, this is a pretty good Budget – but it doesn’t go far enough'

Mr Boland has been a suckler and beef farmer for 10 years.

He supplies to local marts and factories.

Mr Boland is one of many farmers who feel the drought and poor weather earlier this year has been detrimental to agriculture and he insists stimulus packages are vital.

"It's been a pretty good Budget," Mr Boland said.

"But these are small measures and we needed to go further.

"The suckler scheme is good news, but it will only cover around 5,000 cows - more investment is needed."

The farmer also welcomed an extra €57m funding for the Department of Agriculture to support the sector, especially in order to help disadvantaged farmers.