Carrick-on-Suir mart faces costly rebuild

Mr Curran said that the disaster recovery company Belfor was currently in the process of decontaminating the roof and that any plans to temporarily reopen would have to wait until the harmful mineral is removed.

"We've got a crew working on site. They've to bag, seal and export all the material to ensure that it is decontaminated. It's a costly process and can take up to several weeks.

"We'd like to try and temporarily reopen but we can't do anything until it is cleared. So we'll see down the road what the insurance company says," he said.