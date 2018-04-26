Carrick-on-Suir mart faces costly rebuild
Asbestos removal from the roof of Carrick-on-Suire Mart, which was severely damaged due to a recent fire will delay its reopening by "several weeks", says director John Curran.
Mr Curran said that the disaster recovery company Belfor was currently in the process of decontaminating the roof and that any plans to temporarily reopen would have to wait until the harmful mineral is removed.
"We've got a crew working on site. They've to bag, seal and export all the material to ensure that it is decontaminated. It's a costly process and can take up to several weeks.
"We'd like to try and temporarily reopen but we can't do anything until it is cleared. So we'll see down the road what the insurance company says," he said.
Mr Curran added that the administration area would have to be demolished and that while the cattle ring remained intact, it currently has no roof.
The fire broke out at around 7pm on last Monday and is believed to be the result of an electrical fault in the upstairs area of the mart. Mr Curran said the staff and board of the mart are "devastated" by the fire.
"We're still trying to get over the shock. We're in our 63rd year and hope to be back to business as soon as we can," he said.