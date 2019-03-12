Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 12 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Capacity for 1,200 extra animals a week secured for Irish calf exporters in France

Live shipping exports
Live shipping exports
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Irish calf exporters have received approval by the French Authorities for an increase in the holding capacity of one of the lairages at Cherbourg which facilitates the processing of animal exports to the EU.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed welcomed the announcement of additional daily capacity for 400 animals which based on current ferry sailing schedules, provides increased capacity of some 1,200 animals per week.

The provision of such lairage facilities is a matter for private industry, however staff from the Department of Agriculture have had on-going contacts with the exporters in Ireland, lairage owners in France and the French authorities over recent months to explore options to facilitate further trade.

Minister Creed had also raised the matter with the French Minister for Foreign Affairs when they met in Dublin recently.

“One of the constraints faced by exporters has been the limited lairage capacity at Cherbourg. I welcome the initiative of the lairage owner in France to expand his facilities which has now been approved by the French Authorities,” said Minister Creed.

“I would like to acknowledge the responsiveness of the French Authorities, who understanding the significant importance of this route for Irish exports, have moved quickly to approve the facility. This will provide some welcome additional capacity for those exporting animals to Europe.”

Minister Creed emphasised the absolute need for exporters to ensure strict adherence to the transport regulation to ensure the welfare of the animals at all times.

Exporter John Hallissey from JH Livestock Exporters stated this week that around 20 exporters have agreed to meet in the coming days to discuss setting up an export body to represent the trade.

Also Read

He said key issues they would be looking at ranged from health issues to commercial matters like lairage.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Agri inputs rise by 5pc in January 2019
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

Concern a delay in new CAP will undermine low-income farmers
The Directive bans 16 specific practices listed as unfair, including the sharing or misuse of confidential information relating to the supply agreement.

Unfair Trading Practices Directive formally adopted by the EU
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: Why a business plan will give your farm a better chance of...
Business Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Root and branch overhaul of laws governing co-operatives on the...
Glanbia managing director Siobhan Talbot is staying on

Talbot gets 20pc pay rise in new Glanbia deal
Stock image: PA

Offal export opportunities opening up in Europe


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy.

IFA could face legal challenge on levy collection system
The Four Courts, Dublin

Judge criticises fund's 'cavalier' attitude in €3.48m demand to woman over dairy...
Agricultural contractors typically spend more than 50 per cent of their time on the road - equivalent to 80 per cent of their total distance travelled.

Michelin rolls out heavy duty, dual purpose tractor tyre
Photo Brian Farrell

Fears of wind and flood damage as Storm Gareth set to blow in at 130kmh
File photo. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Little time for farmers to deal with rainfall changes from global warming,...
Commander Of Fleet

Fleet Commands respect - Churchtown's Cheltenham...
Glanbia Ireland has kept its base milk price for February supplies.

Glanbia holds February base milk price as co-op cuts support payment