Calving camera can predict when a cow is going to calve

This led to the creation of the Herdeye app system which predicts when cows are going to calve and monitors the labour process and keeps the farmer updated of any changes in cow behaviour.

Having completed a Phd in electrical engineering from NUI Galway and possessing an entrepreneurial spirit, Ciaran thought it was high time that he developed a product that married his scientific skills with his understanding of farming and what better way to do it than create a calving camera application that updates and alerts farmers every step of the way of the calving process, while saving them time and money in the long run.

Hailing from a suckler farming background in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, Ciaran is well aware of the amount of time farmers spend staring at their calving cameras during calving season, watching out for movements or signs that may hint that their cow could be in distress while giving birth.

"This isn't like any other product on the market. Its vision system identifies each unique cow and monitors them for signs of calving behaviour using artificial intelligence. By monitoring some tell-tale signs of calving, their system can predict when a cow is going to calve while also alerting the farmer, via smartphone, if the cow is in difficulty," says Ciaran who developed the product along with Mark McGann and Aaron Signorelli.

"Another benefit of the system is its ability to monitor multiple animals simultaneously while tracking calving progress in real-time,"

With calf care concerns a topical issue of late Ciaran feels the product will improve animal welfare as it tells farmers the progress of the calving process and alerts them if they need to intervene.

"There's less risk of injury to the calf or cow by using this product as it alerts farmers every step of the way and it means farmers save time as they don't have to constantly watch the camera and can spend time doing other things on the farm."

Ciaran wanted to keep the product as simple as possible and a further benefit to farmers is that the device operates on its own data system so it doesn't need WIFI, just a good signal.

"The price will also be similar to other products on the market, so it'll be competitive," adds the Roscommon-born entrepreneur.

Herdeye has caught the attention of wider industry in recent times, with Herdeye winning the Best Newcomer award at the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Innovation Arena at this year's National Ploughing Championships, while they also received a feasibility study grant from the Roscommon LEO.

