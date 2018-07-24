Farm Ireland
Calls made for less intensive livestock farmers to up silage production to avoid national fodder crisis

Claire Fox

A national drive to get extensive livestock farmers to grow more silage this autumn for those who are short of fodder was called for by stakeholders at Inter-Agency Fodder Committee last week.

An additional 6-8m tonnes of silage will have to be harvested to avoid a serious fodder shortage nationally, Joe Patton of Teagasc has estimated, and getting additional silage stocks from less-intensive holdings this autumn is vital.

With tighter global feed supplies, and importing the required level of cereals and straights posing massive logistical challenges, Ireland is at risk of its third fodder crisis in six years.

ICSA secretary general Eddie Punch told delegates that there is potential for more grass to be grown on less intensive livestock farms on heavier ground but that an incentive would have to be put in place to ensure farmers get paid.

"The reason someone might not make extra silage at the moment is that they'd be very concerned about getting paid for it, that's the barrier," Mr Punch said.

He suggested that the co-ops and marts should act as intermediaries in any fodder sale scheme that was devised to ensure farmers were paid for silage grown.

"There is potential to grow extra silage but people won't unless they're sure they'll get paid. Co-ops and marts can act as an intermediary. For example, a livestock farmer who owes money to a co-op could set that against bales he supplies for a dairy farmer of that co-op," he said.

Joe Patton of Teagasc accepted that there was a risk that farmers who grew extra silage might not get paid. But he claimed an unoffical fodder trading system was already in operation.

"The risk is that we are asking people who have never done it before to spread fertiliser, book a contractor, buy the wrap and the netting and assume they'll get paid. But successful examples of this are happening under the radar but nobody ever hears the good stories, they only hear stories of those who don't get paid," he said.

"The most pressing thing is to grow this stuff in the country and we have to be pushing that. Six to eight million tonnes of fresh feed is needed and no transport subsidy will look after that, there's not enough boats on the continent to import it," Mr Patton pointed out.

INHFA's Vincent Roddy cautioned that many extensive farms are in GLAS which means there is restrictions on the fertiliser they can spread and that this would have to be examined first and foremost.

"If there's proactive measures taken on, then some of those farmers in GLAS can help. But we have to recognise that farmers in GLAS are restricted on the fertiliser they can use," he pointed out.

'Dire straits'

"There's 250,000 hectares of GLAS low-input permanent pasture in the country. Farmers will be topping that, but at the moment they can only leave it rot in the ground. If 10pc was allowed to be cut, that would be 10 bales per hectare and 250,000 bales we wouldn't have to import. A taskforce needs to be set up to ensure this happens," Mr Roddy said.

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe suggested that farmers cull cow numbers to ease the level of demand for fodder.

"We're in the most dire straits that I've ever seen. Fodder's going to be extremely scarce. Nobody wants to hear it, but we have to get rid of surplus stock and get rid of cull cows," Mr McCabe maintained.

"If everyone got rid of five cows, it would be a huge help," he said.

Indo Farming

