A national drive to get extensive livestock farmers to grow more silage this autumn for those who are short of fodder was called for by stakeholders at Inter-Agency Fodder Committee last week.

Calls made for less intensive livestock farmers to up silage production to avoid national fodder crisis

An additional 6-8m tonnes of silage will have to be harvested to avoid a serious fodder shortage nationally, Joe Patton of Teagasc has estimated, and getting additional silage stocks from less-intensive holdings this autumn is vital.

With tighter global feed supplies, and importing the required level of cereals and straights posing massive logistical challenges, Ireland is at risk of its third fodder crisis in six years.

ICSA secretary general Eddie Punch told delegates that there is potential for more grass to be grown on less intensive livestock farms on heavier ground but that an incentive would have to be put in place to ensure farmers get paid.

"The reason someone might not make extra silage at the moment is that they'd be very concerned about getting paid for it, that's the barrier," Mr Punch said.

He suggested that the co-ops and marts should act as intermediaries in any fodder sale scheme that was devised to ensure farmers were paid for silage grown.

"There is potential to grow extra silage but people won't unless they're sure they'll get paid. Co-ops and marts can act as an intermediary. For example, a livestock farmer who owes money to a co-op could set that against bales he supplies for a dairy farmer of that co-op," he said.

Joe Patton of Teagasc accepted that there was a risk that farmers who grew extra silage might not get paid. But he claimed an unoffical fodder trading system was already in operation.