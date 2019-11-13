Call for calf age at marts to be increased further

New Department of Agriculture rules came in to force on January 1 which included a ban of sales of calves under 10 days and a ban on the use of sticks on calves under 42 days.

However, Mr O'Sullivan would go further.

"I think that maybe needs to be looked at again to ensure that calves that are presented for sale are in a good physical state and do not compromise the image and welfare of calves," he told the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) annual conference.