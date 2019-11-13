Call for calf age at marts to be increased further
Regulation to increase the age calves are sold at the mart in order to "not compromise the welfare and image" of calf rearing has been called for by Cork Marts CEO Sean O'Sullivan.
New Department of Agriculture rules came in to force on January 1 which included a ban of sales of calves under 10 days and a ban on the use of sticks on calves under 42 days.
However, Mr O'Sullivan would go further.
"I think that maybe needs to be looked at again to ensure that calves that are presented for sale are in a good physical state and do not compromise the image and welfare of calves," he told the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) annual conference.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
"At 10 days they are too fresh off the cow and wouldn't be strong enough for presentation."
Mr O'Sullivan also thinks that farmers should be given an incentive or bonus to rear calves for longer time periods on their farms.
Meanwhile, Mr O'Sullivan dismissed the notion that a veal industry could begin in Ireland, saying that the seasonality of calving in Ireland wouldn't make it viable.
"We have compact calving here that's when we have peak production.
"If we are to build a customer base for veal in Europe, we have to be able to supply them all year round, we can't say we'll supply for six or eight months of the year."
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland