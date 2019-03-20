Calf trade hit by sailing cancellations

The calf trade in the marts remains extremely difficult, with shipper demand being hit as a result of cancelled sailings due to the continuing poor weather.

The marts reported reduced shipper activity at ringside, with poorer-quality lots back €10/hd.

However, managers felt the peak of the Friesians had been reached, with more coloured calves due to come into the rings from next week on.

In Fermoy last week, calves for the Dutch market generally sold for €10-45/hd, while those for the Spanish market made €50-100/hd. Farmer-type Friesian bulls sold for €70-130/hd, with the best of the Angus and Hereford bulls making €250-280/hd.

However, the plainer Angus and Hereford bulls out of the dairy herd were a more difficult sell, making as low as €50/hd.

A wide variation was also evident for Hereford and Angus heifers, with prices ranging from €30 to €230/hd.

Similar price levels were reported in Kilmallock where the bulk of the Friesian bulls for export made €30-70/hd.

There was a strong trade for coloured calves, with good-quality bulls generally making €250-350/hd, and up to €400/hd being paid for Charolais bulls. In contrast, young Jersey-cross and Kiwi-cross calves were described as “unsaleable” in the marts and are generally making less than €10/hd.