Calf trade hit by sailing cancellations

The marts reported reduced shipper activity at ringside, with poorer-quality lots back €10/hd.
Declan O'Brien

The calf trade in the marts remains extremely difficult, with shipper demand being hit as a result of cancelled sailings due to the continuing poor weather.

However, managers felt the peak of the Friesians had been reached, with more coloured calves due to come into the rings from next week on.

In Fermoy last week, calves for the Dutch market generally sold for €10-45/hd, while those for the Spanish market made €50-100/hd. Farmer-type Friesian bulls sold for €70-130/hd, with the best of the Angus and Hereford bulls making €250-280/hd.

However, the plainer Angus and Hereford bulls out of the dairy herd were a more difficult sell, making as low as €50/hd.

A wide variation was also evident for Hereford and Angus heifers, with prices ranging from €30 to €230/hd.

Similar price levels were reported in Kilmallock where the bulk of the Friesian bulls for export made €30-70/hd.

There was a strong trade for coloured calves, with good-quality bulls generally making €250-350/hd, and up to €400/hd being paid for Charolais bulls. In contrast, young Jersey-cross and Kiwi-cross calves were described as “unsaleable” in the marts and are generally making less than €10/hd.

The trade for calves out of farmyards has also been hit.

Shippers have not been as keen for numbers because of the backlog that has built up due to the sailing difficulties.

The bulk of the Friesians for shipping are being bought for €30-50/hd.

Farmers in calf-to-beef systems have also been paying less, with €70-80/hd given for three-week-old calves in the south. The farmer last year received €150/hd for similar calves.

Indo Farming

