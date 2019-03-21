Strathroy Dairy has said a surge in demand for butter saw a spike in its revenues last year.

Strathroy Dairy has said a surge in demand for butter saw a spike in its revenues last year.

Butter bubble drives 17% rise in Strathroy revenue as firm says it could handle a no-deal Brexit

The Co Tyrone firm also indicated it believed its all-Ireland structure could shield it from the impact of the Government's no-deal tariff proposals.

The latest accounts for the family-owned Omagh milk business revealed revenues rose 17% to £77.4m in the year to July 31.

There was also a slight increase in pre-tax profits, which rose to £531,063.

Strathroy employs around 150 people at its processing facility in Tyrone, with a further 50 working across six distribution hubs in the South.

The company processes 100 million litres of milk from farms in the Republic every year and the same volume again from Northern Ireland farmers.

Some 70% of its dairy products are sold in the Republic, with most of them rebranded and sold by supermarkets such as Lidl, Aldi, Spar and Londis.

Strathroy said its earnings shot up on the back of a so-called 'butter bubble'.