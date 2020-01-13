Anyone following the climate change and climate action debates knows that there are many truths and myths, not least about agriculture.

It will be interesting to see if Greta's activism leads to any changes in environmental education in schools here in Ireland.

Time magazine named her as its 2019 Person of the Year for her climate activism, stating that she has "succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle of the night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change".

One of the most startling reports to be issued last year was from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) which found that the health of the ecosystems on which we and all other species depend, is deteriorating more rapidly than ever before with over one million plant and animal species threatened with extinction.

The IPBES report is the most comprehensive ever completed, and the findings clearly state that business as usual is not an option.

A good feed: The organic dairy herd at Coolanowle eating red clover silage

As part of its educational outreach programme, the Irish Organic Association (IOA) runs a project called Organic Farm to School funded by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine.

The aim of the project is to explore the concept of organic food and farming systems in the context of climate change, biodiversity, animal welfare and soil protection.

The project links schools with a local organic farmer to work with the Transition Years or Agricultural Science students, and visits to the school and farm take place.

The farms involved are a mix of enterprises, and students are exposed to a variety of production methods specific to organic farming. The practical dimension on farm invites lots of interaction between students and host farmers.

In 2019 the project worked with schools in Leitrim, Carlow, Wicklow, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare and Laois. Enterprises included dairy, beef, sheep, fruit and vegetables and tillage farms.

The IOA aims to incorporate as many diverse farms and schools as possible in an attempt to promote organic farming to all social groups.

Processing

A new dimension to the project this year was the inclusion of organic processing and one school visited both the Village Dairy and Coolanowle Organic Farm which are located in close proximity to each other in Co Carlow.

Students were given a tour of the processing facilities at both sites and short supply chains were explored. A taste test featuring organic and non-organic products processed at the Village Dairy gave plenty of scope for discussion.

The focus at Coolanowle was a tour of the meat processing facility and the dairy parlour followed by a lunch at the Coolanowle Food Hall for the full farm to fork experience.

Educating students about sustainable food production is critical as their generation are the ones shouting for change and the generation that will shape the future.

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie

The Village Dairy

The Village Dairy, located in Killeshin, Co Carlow celebrates its fifth birthday next month. Certified organic by the Irish Organic Association it processes 42,000 litres of organic milk a week for a diverse range of artisan food companies and select coffee shops.

"Baristas seek out our organic milk as it has great frothing capabilities and the quality is excellent. Our priority is supplying customers with fresh quality products with traceability and a taste that won us gold at the 2018 and silver in 2019 Blas Na hEireann Awards" said the company's managing director Noel Barcoe.

"At the moment organic is about 50pc of what we process here and we would love to increase that volume as we have built a strong brand and market for our products. Currently we process four days a week and have drivers delivering six days a week.

"Our product is very perishable so we aim to get it from the farm out to retail outlets within twenty four hours" said Noel.

Many of the Village Dairy's suppliers are within a 10-mile radius of the company. "We believe that is what sets us apart in the milk market, and there is a demand for local milk as people like to support local farmers," said Noel.

"We now employ 17 people which is great for a small business like ours, I think that there should be a small dairy like this in every county in Ireland."

Coolanowle Organic Farm

Jimmy Mulhall converted his Co Carlow farm to organic beef and dairy production in 2001 "mostly for economic reasons, and then we quickly realised that we would need to start processing our meat to find reliable markets.

"Since then we have developed the business by selling direct to the consumer and we operate in farmers markets locally and in Dublin."

When queried by one of the visiting students about the increase in vegetarianism Jimmy stated that there was room for all diets, but also said that "we are getting a lot of new customers coming to us saying that they have made the conscious decision to eat less meat.

"They are opting for high quality meat products and therefore are choosing organic for climate and animal welfare reasons," he said.

