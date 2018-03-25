Burning ambition - Kilkenny woman with plans to breed and produce horses for Irish and foreign markets

That same pony, that stood a mere 12.2hh, kick-started Amy's love of all things equine. "She was a brilliant pony and brought me up through Pony Club Minimus. I also jumped and hunted her until she was retired. She was at least 12 when we got her and must now be well in her 30s but is fit and well at home." Amy's next pony was purchased using the proceeds from her communion money. "I always believe I have a good enough eye and found this one in Goresbridge. I was only 10 at the time and the pony was just four - I thought I was going to be Monty Roberts and wanted to bring him on myself."

This pony led Amy into the world of eventing, a sport which she also enjoyed with such Connemara ponies as Ashfield Coronal. Bred in Wicklow, this gelding took her all the way to the Dublin Horse Show before being sold on.

"The programme gives you ideas with regards to breeding and I particularly love the Connemara pony. I have already bought a few youngsters at Clifden and produced them for sale. I have a mare shortly due to foal to the stallion Too Much Melody and have a lovely yearling as well so I hope to produce him to sell too."

In addition to the Breeders Programme, Amy says that Kildalton also gave her an excellent grounding for the future. "It was hard work but I loved the fact we got to ride so much and it was such a practical course." Such was her dedication, she finished both years with distinctions and graduated last autumn as Student of the Year.

Amy will soon start working in a local yard which specialises in producing young horses, and she said this will further add to her experience before she takes some time out for travelling. "I would love to go to America or somewhere similar and learn more about the business there," she said.

"I love asking questions and I suppose it's the only way you will learn." For now though, Amy is busy helping out on the family farm, where lambing season is in full swing. "We have 120 ewes here to lamb. My father, Austin, works full-time for Macra overseeing the Land Mobility Service so I am doing most of the night shifts at the moment. It's extremely busy here, but when that is over, I will get back to the horses," she concluded.

Professionals offer their expertise to young breeders The ISH Young Breeders Programme is aimed is aimed at young people aged between 14 and 25 years of age. Training events are principally focused on building knowledge and confidence in assessing conformation, movement and jump of sport horses. The discipline of presenting horses in hand is also part of the programme and the Irish team now has its sights on the World Championships in Austria in July 2019. Training events will be held throughout Ireland in the coming months, but there is no requirement to attend all events.

The next training session takes place at Ennisnag Stud in Kilkenny on Saturday, March 24. This training event is not only an opportunity to assess mares and youngstock, but also discuss mating plans and choice of stallions. Further training days will be held at Lissyegan Stables, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway (May 12), Army Equitation School, McKee Barracks, Cabra, Dublin 7 (June 25), Tiernan Gill, Church Road, Ballina, Co Mayo (July 18) and Kildalton College, Piltown, Co Kilkenny (September 29). Enthusiasts are particularly invited to attend the Young Breeders Seminar at the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone on Wednesday, April 4.

A super line-up of industry professionals and speakers include Irish National Stud CEO Cathal Beale, Annie and Katie Madden of FenuHealth, and British international show jumper William Funnell. Commenting on the ethos behind the ISH Young Breeders Programme, co-ordinator Wendy Conlon of Teagasc said: "We have so many wonderful professionals in the equine industry in Ireland and many of these are giving up their time for these young people so they can develop their eye, confidence, skill and knowledge. "This is a great opportunity for young breeders and the upcoming seminar will be of particular benefit to them."

