Bulls with TB resistance now available for breeding

The first list of recommended dairy and beef bulls, claimed to be up to 20pc more resistant to TB, has been released following research by Teagasc and ICBF.

The discovery of bloodlines resistant to TB marks a significant step in the fight against the disease.

The breeding breakthrough comes at a time when livestock herds are threatened with compulsory twice-a-year testing under EU regulation because of the continuing infection levels in the country, despite almost 60 years of eradication programmes