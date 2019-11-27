Bulls with TB resistance now available for breeding
Farmers can now select bulls carrying genes for improved resistance to Bovine TB, in a major scientific breakthrough against the disease.
The first list of recommended dairy and beef bulls, claimed to be up to 20pc more resistant to TB, has been released following research by Teagasc and ICBF.
The discovery of bloodlines resistant to TB marks a significant step in the fight against the disease.
The breeding breakthrough comes at a time when livestock herds are threatened with compulsory twice-a-year testing under EU regulation because of the continuing infection levels in the country, despite almost 60 years of eradication programmes
ICBF have also identified bulls carrying genes which are predicted to breed progeny that are up to 40pc less likely to become infected with liver fluke.
"Farmers can now breed cattle that are less likely to become infected with TB or liver fluke (ie, more resistant), resulting in fewer TB reactors, fewer TB breakdowns, and fewer cattle diagnosed with liver fluke infection," said the breeding authority.
"Breeding for resistance to TB or liver fluke is complementary to existing control and eradication programmes which should accelerate the rate of TB removal from Ireland as well as reduce the prevalence of liver fluke without having any major negative ramifications on other traits."
Initially the breeding values for genetic resistance to TB and liver fluke will only be available for AI bulls but over time they are to be incorporated into the EBI, Eurostar Indexes, animal profiles and report.
The new ranking of bulls (for both dairy and beef breeding) with higher resistance to TB and liver fluke can be found on www.icbf.ie
