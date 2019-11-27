Bulls with TB resistance now available for breeding

Photo: Alf Harvey.
Photo: Alf Harvey.

Martin Ryan

Farmers can now select bulls carrying genes for improved resistance to Bovine TB, in a major scientific breakthrough against the disease.

The first list of recommended dairy and beef bulls, claimed to be up to 20pc more resistant to TB, has been released following research by Teagasc and ICBF.

The discovery of bloodlines resistant to TB marks a significant step in the fight against the disease.

The breeding breakthrough comes at a time when livestock herds are threatened with compulsory twice-a-year testing under EU regulation because of the continuing infection levels in the country, despite almost 60 years of eradication programmes

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

ICBF have also identified bulls carrying genes which are predicted to breed progeny that are up to 40pc less likely to become infected with liver fluke.

"Farmers can now breed cattle that are less likely to become infected with TB or liver fluke (ie, more resistant), resulting in fewer TB reactors, fewer TB breakdowns, and fewer cattle diagnosed with liver fluke infection," said the breeding authority.

"Breeding for resistance to TB or liver fluke is complementary to existing control and eradication programmes which should accelerate the rate of TB removal from Ireland as well as reduce the prevalence of liver fluke without having any major negative ramifications on other traits."

Initially the breeding values for genetic resistance to TB and liver fluke will only be available for AI bulls but over time they are to be incorporated into the EBI, Eurostar Indexes, animal profiles and report.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The new ranking of bulls (for both dairy and beef breeding) with higher resistance to TB and liver fluke can be found on www.icbf.ie

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Minister of State Andrew Doyle

Rejected organic farmers should appeal - IOA
A key driver of this increase has been a reduction in animal feed use on dairy, beef and sheep farms, as well as additional subsidy support

Lower production costs and aid help boost farm incomes
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Poor conditions and low pay to blame for meat factories' labour shortages - Siptu
File photo

Pressure piles on farmers over waste tyres
Candidates for IFA president L-R John Coughlan, Angus Woods and Tim Cullinan

IFA election too close to call as three contenders 'neck and neck'
File photo

Tractor protest to hit Dublin streets today
File photo

Blackleg surge on southern farms blamed on weather


Top Stories

Overload?: The ever increasing number of protein powders, shakes, bars and supplements means demand for such products could soon be reaching a plateau says Bord Bia analyst Rory McDonnell

Have we hit 'peak protein'?
Beef farmers Michael Mulligan, Pat Cosgrove, Eddie Heslin and Kevin Brady all from Ballyjamesduff Cavan protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys

Farmers bring Dublin city centre to standstill demanding to meeting...
(stock photo)

Landmark deal as couple get 25 years to repay debt on €1.5m farm
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: 'The IFA's future is on the line as the grassroots head...
Stock photo: PA

Fast food giant McDonald's warns of long-term threat to beef sector
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Is the beef trade finally beginning to swing back in the farmer's favour?
Photo Brian Farrell

€5/kg lamb price is finally within reach