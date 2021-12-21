Brittney shears — how to turn worthless wool into a premium farm product

Brittney Lacoste and her husband Harry Campbell traded the city lights of the USA for life on a Mayo sheep farm after falling in love with the Irish countryside.

They moved to a 62ac farm in Glenhest, Newport which came with a flock of Suffolk cross Cheviots, and when they realised that wool was almost worthless here, they started using it in an unexpected way.

Brittney now runs her own premium dog bed business (Taylor Mitchell & Co) using wool from her sheep and other local flocks.

Expand Close Brittney Lacoste and Harry with some of their wool dog beds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brittney Lacoste and Harry with some of their wool dog beds

The couple, who owned their own advertising business in America, had been regularly holidaying in Ireland, and when the opportunity arose for them to buy the 62ac holding and Georgian house, they grabbed it with both hands.

In 2016, they packed up and moved across the Atlantic to the Mayo mountains.

“My grandfather was from Dublin and we’d been coming over and back to Ireland, two and three times a year because we just loved it and had become incredibly attached to it,” says Brittney.

“One day we were out fishing with a friend on Lough Beltra, and we were telling him that we’d love to move here.

Read More

“He said he knew just the place and put us in touch with the previous owners. We agreed that when they were ready to sell, we would buy, and we took it from there.”

Brittney and Harry were in for a steep learning curve, as neither of them had ever farmed before.

“We decided to keep on the flock of sheep that came with the farm. They were quiet and easily managed so we thought we’d give sheep farming a go, even though we didn’t know the first thing about it,” says Brittney.

Expand Close Brittney's flock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brittney's flock

She was shocked to find out that her sheep’s wool, a sought-after commodity in the US, was worth so little here.

“That first year, we sheared our sheep and learned that there wasn’t really a market for the wool,” she says. “I just couldn’t believe that farmers were actually looking to get rid of it rather than selling it for good money.

“In the US wool is expensive, and it’s not even of the same quality as it is here.”

Brittney had tried her hand at making dog beds in the US, using a synthetic substance to fill them. She says she always wanted to use wool to fill them, but with its price meant it wasn’t an option.

“It would cost $300 to fill a dog bed with wool in America, whereas here, farmers are just throwing it away,” she explains.

Read More

She had identified a gap in the market for a “cabin living” dog bed that was suitable for the shooting and fishing lifestyle.

“I’d been making them for a while and the market was good, but when I moved over here, I stopped because of logistics,” she says.

“When I saw how readily available wool is here, I realised I could use it to create the dog beds I’d been making. So I did my research and found that I could quite easily export to the US and that I could do so cost effectively, using An Post.”

Expand Close Brittney's dog bed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brittney's dog bed

Brittney’s new farm had come with a range of outbuilding that were no longer in use, and so she decided to renovate these and order the equipment for making her products.

She knew she wouldn’t have enough wool from just her own flock, so she asked a number of local farmers if they’d be willing to sell theirs.

“Around 80 farmers were delighted to sell me their wool. I paid them what it was worth, because I know how valuable it could be,” she says.

“Then I ordered a bunch of industrial machines and put out an ad for sewers.

“The response I got was great — I had sewers, seamstresses and craftspeople come forward and soon I had a team of people ready to get to work.

“I knew nothing about processing wool, so I had to start from scratch, and then train up the team of people I’d hired.”

Expand Close Brittney in her workshop / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brittney in her workshop

Learning to “scour” the wool was Brittney’s first task.

“When the sheep are sheared, the fleece must first be cleaned and any particles that shouldn’t be there must be pulled out. Then it has to be cleaned further and teased by hand,” she says.

“The fleece is full of lanolin so it’s very heavy. To get the lanolin out, the wool must be washed in very hot water with biodegradable soap. This is scouring.

“I learned the hard way that if you use too much soap, you can’t get it out again and if you use too little, the wool dries greasy and it’s no good.

“It must then be left to dry before then being put in the picker —essentially a large drum with razor-sharp pins which takes out the very fine debris.”

The wool is then ready to be used in Brittney’s products. The sides of her dog beds are made from waxed cotton and canvas, while the tops are made from wool and canvas.

Read More

She rented a local premises where her staff make these elements.



Brittney says the average dog bed requires one fleece to fill it. When she uses her own wool to make a bed, she adds a personalised card, outlining the name and details of the sheep it has come from.

Expand Close "Buddy" - the orphan lamb in one of Brittney's dog beds which she says "saved his life" / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "Buddy" - the orphan lamb in one of Brittney's dog beds which she says "saved his life"

She has been surprised at just how big the Irish market for her products is, having originally thought her main customer base would be in the USA.

“The pet industry in the US is worth $62bn whereas in Ireland, it’s worth €14m. Despite the fact that it’s considerably smaller, my market is now split in half between the US and Ireland,” she says.

She also has customers in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Stock-wise, the Campbells keep a flock of 80 mixed-breed sheep, and Brittney loves her new lifestyle.

“The ad industry was so fast-paced and stressful,” she says. “Sheep farming has taught me to slow down and enjoy the journey.

“The one thing I’ve learned about farming sheep is that you can’t move quickly, you must work gently with them.”

Still, she underestimated just how much work her life on the farm would involve.

“It’s like a full-time job, particularly during lambing season. I’ve learned through trial and error that exercise is key for pregnant ewes,” she says.

“This last two years, I’ve out-wintered them all and I’ve lambed them with zero deaths.

“Our farm isn’t built for a large flock; it’s ideally suited to the numbers we have because we can still ensure a good rotation.

Expand Close Brittney with some of her sheep on her farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brittney with some of her sheep on her farm

“We have 16ac of bog land, which is great for providing the flock with natural vitamins and minerals because of the variety of herbs, heathers and grasses that grow there.”

Sustainability is very important to the Campbells, and they are in the process of installing a rain-water collection system on the farm.

“Our barn roof collects 47,000 gallons of water a year,” says Brittney. “We have a 7,000-litre rainwater tank which collects the water from the gutters.

“We are currently installing a recycling system whereby the water we collect and use to wash our wool can by recycled and re-used.

“We are experimenting with compost as a system for heating our water on the farm too.

“It is used in many countries, and it has been shown that compost heats to the temperature we need, which is 60°C in 30 days and maintains this temperature for three weeks.”

Farm Diversification Q&A: Brittney Lacoste

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It was much larger than anticipated. We went to the likes of LEADER and the County Council but they all required a proven track record so we just financed the business ourselves.

How much time was needed to get your business off the ground?

It took two years. For the first year, it was really just me on my own. Now we have a good business in place and our farm is going well too.

Did you find any government bodies or state agencies particularly helpful?

Our local TD (former Minister) Michael Ring was amazingly supportive, as was Tanya White from Mayo County Council.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The trial and error of our situation — I had to learn to scour the wool, which was a big learning curve. Not coming from a farming background, everything was a bit of a challenge but I’ve enjoyed learning.

What advice would you give someone thinking of diversifying their farm?

As an entrepreneur of a small business, you’ll run against things that big businesses do, that they get help for and you don’t.