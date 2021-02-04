Brexit will attract business to North, says Invest NI chief

The Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit trade deal is drawing businesses to consider setting up in Northern Ireland, the head of Invest NI has said.

The protocol gives firms in the North continued access to both the UK and EU markets, and has been described as offering the best of both worlds although the past month has seen some trade disruption.

Kevin Holland said the access both to the EU single market and Britain was a factor in conversations with possible investors, including a US life sciences company with more than 10,000 staff.

The business, which Mr Holland declined to identify, is listed on US S&P 500 stock market index of the top firms.

"We've been doing quite a lot of outreach to businesses about the trade and cooperation agreement that was signed on December 24," he said, noting that Invest NI had been looking at the prospects in the protocol and the opportunities that can come from this dual access.

"From January 3, we started talking about why Northern Ireland is an interesting place for businesses to locate."

Invest NI is still marketing Northern Ireland on the basis of its usual selling points, such as its strong talent pool, high quality of life and relatively low cost of living.

Mr Holland said coverage of the protocol in international media outlets, including gaps on supermarket shelves, had raised awareness.

"We're talking to people who are asking 'Where does Northern Ireland fit now in a global supply chain?’," he added.

"Many companies are looking at how they operate their global footprint post-Covid."

He cited a company with a centre in the Philippines that was forced to shut after restrictions were introduced as an example of the kind of firm that may consider setting up here.

"Northern Ireland did an amazing job with resilience in Covid and has some amazing opportunities with access to these markets," Mr Holland added.

He also revealed Invest NI had held conversations with industrial and technology firms.

"People read the press about the friction of early January. They'll see some of the challenges and will read around the opportunities," Mr Holland said.

"We have had conversations in the last week or two with businesses looking at what Northern Ireland can bring to them as part of their footprint.

"We had an enormous number of conversations in the middle weeks of January with international businesses, so it has attracted attention. We need to convert those into practicalities.

"We've had a listed US life sciences company with more than 10,000 employees which has been talking to us around potentially setting up in Northern Ireland."

Mr Holland stressed he did not believe that problems with the protocol would put off investors.

"In early January, the US business media was asking me: 'Can you still eat there? Is there food on the shelves?'. They've seen the press, but the main issue for companies is opportunities."

