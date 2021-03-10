Brexit tariffs are a ‘ticking time bomb’, say tax experts

Post-Brexit customs, Vat and tariff costs are a ticking time bomb for Irish consumers as companies have yet to factor them in to prices.

Although the EU-UK trade deal eliminated tariffs and quotas on most goods, tax experts warn that import duties and other administrative costs are stacking up.

“A lot of the import and export costs aren’t really reflected in prices yet and that’s going to be a nasty surprise,” said Rose Tierney, principal at Monaghan-based Tierney Tax Consultancy.

“That’s a real practical difficulty, particularly where there isn’t a lot of margin to play with in businesses.”

The final costs may not become clear for years, until companies face an audit.

“Companies are making poor decisions, based on lack of information, lack of understanding,” said John O’Loughlin, a partner with PwC.

“Ultimately, that will only ever be picked up in an audit, which will probably be 18-24 months down the line and in that case, you have an inherent risk, a systemic risk built in which, ultimately, will then end up in the payment of significant duties.”

For instance, import duties are payable twice in the case of machinery made in Germany, using UK steel, which is then re-imported to Ireland.

Clothing, toys or electronics coming into Ireland from China, via distribution centres in the UK, also face double duty, unless companies avail of reliefs or transit exemptions in existing customs legislation.

Meanwhile, complex ‘rules of origin’ tariffs could be slapped on goods that contain above-legal thresholds of foreign materials.

Irish bakers have already warned of a possible 9pc increase in the cost of bread due to the high Canadian wheat content of the UK flour they use.

Businesses need to be keep watch over the customs agents and logistics firms putting paperwork through on their behalf, accountants warned.

“That, no doubt, will be audited in time and it may well not stack up,” said Ms Tierney. “Traders need to be very aware and be prepared to challenge a supplier and learn to prepare the customs documentation as to whether or not there’s proof of that origin, so that they’re not going to be landed with an unexpected bill at some point.”

Other administrative costs, including the hassle of registering for Vat in the UK or obtaining EU licences for regulated products, could also prove too costly for some businesses.

Sally Jones, the trade strategy and Brexit lead at consultants EY, said Canadian actor William Shatner – who has an online business selling Star Trek memorabilia – has pulled out of the UK because of onerous Vat requirements.

Meanwhile, Ms Tierney said that a “chink has been left open” in Northern Ireland’s trading regime, allowing Irish hauliers and businesses to profit from unfettered access to mainland Britain while certain grace periods are in place.

"It’s a bit of a free-for-all,” she said. “The longer it goes on, in relation to not having the right checks and balances in place, the more scope there is for fraud.”

The comments were made at an event on Tuesday organised by the Irish Tax Institute, the UK’s Chartered Institute of Taxation and the Association of Tax Technicians.