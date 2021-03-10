Farming

Brexit tariffs are a ‘ticking time bomb’, say tax experts

Import duties and admin costs stacking up for Irish businesses

Long road ahead: A UK-bound haulage truck at the customs area at the Port of Calais, France. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Bloomberg Expand

Long road ahead: A UK-bound haulage truck at the customs area at the Port of Calais, France. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

Post-Brexit customs, Vat and tariff costs are a ticking time bomb for Irish consumers as companies have yet to factor them in to prices.

Although the EU-UK trade deal eliminated tariffs and quotas on most goods, tax experts warn that import duties and other administrative costs are stacking up.

“A lot of the import and export costs aren’t really reflected in prices yet and that’s going to be a nasty surprise,” said Rose Tierney, principal at Monaghan-based Tierney Tax Consultancy.

