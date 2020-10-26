Brexit sting for shoppers even if trade deal done, Tánaiste warns

Work in progress: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for negotiations in London – the sides are said to be ‘far apart’ on key issues. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Irish people shopping online from UK stores may find themselves having to pay VAT and customs duties after Brexit happens, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned.

Mr Varadkar said arrangements were in place to avoid shortages of food and medicine in Ireland - but he warned householders to be aware of Brexit changes, including the need to switch UK driving licences and potential changes to online shopping. The Enterprise Minister also redoubled his appeal to Irish businesses to prepare for Brexit from January 1.

The Tánaiste said he believed the UK is more likely to do a trade deal with the EU, despite ongoing difficulties. His comments came as it emerged that talks involving London and Brussels, which resumed last Thursday after a row, have been extended.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is staying in London for talks until Wednesday. They are expected to commence again in Brussels on Thursday. But Brussels officials said that, while negotiations were still progressing, the sides were still very far apart on the key issues. Mr Varadkar said he understood Irish business operators were weary from trying to cope with Covid-19. But Brexit had to be dealt with by all of Ireland's quarter of a million businesses. "The UK are leaving the EU single market and customs union from January 1. Whether there's a deal or not - it will not be business as usual," the Tánaiste told RTÉ's This Week. "My message to business today is that I know you've had a really tough year with all the restrictions around the pandemic. It would be understandable if Brexit was off the agenda. But Brexit shouldn't be off the agenda," the Enterprise Minister added. Mr Varadkar said he believed most Irish businesses had prepared for Brexit, with bigger operations in a better position than smaller ones. He urged businesses to repeat customs training and said he was now launching an online Brexit-readiness assessor. After seven wasted days last week and the previous week, time is now extremely short to find a compromise. The UK's 'commercial divorce' from the EU happens on December 31, following the 'political divorce' on January 31 this year. To allow time for ratification across member states and in the European Parliament, a deal would have to be completed by mid-November. Guarantees of no undercutting on environment, labour and state aid rules, EU access to UK fisheries, and a way to fix disputes remain as sticking points. France's Europe minister Clement Beaune said last week the EU wanted to wrap up the discussions by October 31 to leave enough time for parliamentary ratification. The disputed issues contain a welter of detail and causes for division. Talks resumed last week after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the mid-­October deadline he tried to impose to move things. Brussels is prepared to offer London a zero-tariffs, zero-quotas deal for access to the EU's 450 million population market. This is better than the deal offered Canada; but in return, Britain must accept EU standards and regulations. UK Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis remained optimistic in comments to Sky News on Sunday. "I hope and I think there are good chances we can get a deal," he said. "But the EU needs to understand it's them to move as well, so that we get a deal that works for both sides."