Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Brexit sting for shoppers even if trade deal done, Tánaiste warns


Work in progress: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for negotiations in London – the sides are said to be &lsquo;far apart&rsquo; on key issues. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Expand

Close

Work in progress: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for negotiations in London – the sides are said to be &lsquo;far apart&rsquo; on key issues. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Work in progress: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for negotiations in London – the sides are said to be ‘far apart’ on key issues. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

REUTERS

Work in progress: EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for negotiations in London – the sides are said to be ‘far apart’ on key issues. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

John Downing Twitter

Irish people shopping online from UK stores may find themselves having to pay VAT and customs duties after Brexit happens, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned.

Mr Varadkar said arrangements were in place to avoid shortages of food and medicine in Ireland - but he warned householders to be aware of Brexit changes, including the need to switch UK driving licences and potential changes to online shopping. The Enterprise Minister also redoubled his appeal to Irish businesses to prepare for Brexit from January 1.

The Tánaiste said he believed the UK is more likely to do a trade deal with the EU, despite ongoing difficulties. His comments came as it emerged that talks involving London and Brussels, which resumed last Thursday after a row, have been extended.