Brexit poses a similar challenge for both Ireland and Scotland

Speaking at the conference in Edinburgh today, Director of Resreach at Teagasc Professor Frank O’Mara said “international research collaboration” is essential for rural areas to thrive and that the “existing strong links between SRUC and Teagasc can be further developed to deal with challenges”.

The conference heard that rural regions need to be innovative in order to share prosperity in an increasingly globalised economy and respond to societal challenges.

Organisers said it is hoped that the event will help build greater public awareness of the potential of rural areas and resources to deliver on a wide range of economic, social, and environmental challenges and opportunities benefitting all citizens of Ireland and Scotland.