Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Brexit poses a similar challenge for both Ireland and Scotland

Claire Fox

Irish and Scottish farmers should work together to deal with the challenge of Brexit, a joint Teagasc and Scottish Rural College Conference (SRU) has heard.

Speaking at the conference in Edinburgh today, Director of Resreach at Teagasc Professor Frank O’Mara said “international research collaboration” is essential for rural areas to thrive and that the “existing strong links between SRUC and Teagasc can be further developed to deal with challenges”.

The conference heard that rural regions need to be innovative in order to share prosperity in an increasingly globalised economy and respond to societal challenges.

Organisers said it is hoped that the event will help build greater public awareness of the potential of rural areas and resources to deliver on a wide range of economic, social, and environmental challenges and opportunities benefitting all citizens of Ireland and Scotland.

Teagasc Director, Gerry Boyle added that rural areas need to start investing in new technologies and the bio-economy in order to create more jobs and be more competitive.

“It is important to highlight that new opportunities for rural areas will not be just confined to traditional sectors. New digital and other areas of science and technology will create opportunities for agri-food.

“They have a real contribution to make to the rural economy. Investing in growing these domains creates opportunities in many sectors, more highly skilled jobs, more competitive and sustainable rural economies, as well as openings into new markets,” he said.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Minister Creed to focus on UK market for St Patrick's Day trip
Eibhlin Murphy, Marketing Manager, Major Equipment Ireland Limited

'Working in Ballyhaunis, we don't have to deal with the traffic'
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (Niall Carson)

Planned relief from stamp duty hike to consolidate farm holdings yet to...
'How best to supplement one's income post transfer is a very important issue'

How to secure a post-transfer income - Tax-efficient income options for...
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

'Mission impossible' to prevent cuts to farm payments, says EU budget Chief
(stock photo)

New EU proposal would allow government increase payments to farms...


Top Stories

Kerry Group to cut milk price by 2c/l

Farmers warn that hill walking could be shut down amid fire fears
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could...

Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May
Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore

Greencore to restructure US network as it warns on profits

Farmers warned about illegal burning - weeks after deadline passed
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia cuts milk price by 3c/L amid warnings of 'market oversupply'