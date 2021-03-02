Brexit health certs may ‘seriously disrupt’ trade across Irish sea

New health certification requirements for food and drink exports to Britain have the potential to seriously disrupt trade across the Irish Sea.

The Department of Agriculture, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and ICOS have all expressed concern that access to the British market, which is worth close to €4.8 billion annually, will be negatively impacted by the new certifications regime.

MII admitted that the new certification requirements will represent a “massive administrative undertaking for both exporters and the Department of Agriculture and has the potential to cause trade flow disruption if not appropriately resourced and rolled-out”,

Similar concerns were expressed by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and the Minister of State, Martin Heydon.

The Tánaiste told a recent Kerry IFA meeting that ”there will be a ten-fold increase in the number of health certificates needed for exports to Britain, which he claimed was “pretty phenomenal”.

Expand Close Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Dublin

Minister Heydon told the same meeting that between 130 and 140 additional vets could be required to deal with the additional workload.

He said the number of extra vets that are needed in the Department is close to the total out turn of UCD for a year.

“So it’s not going to be possible to get everyone to do that,” Minister Heydon conceded.

He explained that a lot of the loads going through customs will require multiple certificates. At the moment such certification is done for exports to countries such as China, Japan and the US, but the challenge for the Department is the volume of exports to Britain.

“This is on a different level and is a very big operational challenge for us. Part of the challenge is that the UK hasn’t told us everything they need yet. We need absolute clarity from the UK,” Minister Heydon said.

From April 1, all consignments of products of animal origin (POAO) entering Britain must be accompanied by a veterinary certificate or export health certificate (EHC).

From July 1, all consignments must enter via border control posts and will be subjected physical checks.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that the new certification requirement coming into effect on April 1 could require over 350,000 Export Health Certificates to be issued per annum for Irish food exports (meat, dairy, composite products, etc).

MII has also raised concerns that exports transiting through Britain to the continent will require a similar level of certification.

Meanwhile, ICOS director, Alo Duffy, called European Commission to step up engagement with the UK on safety, sanitary controls and certification in agri-food trade.

Mr Duffy described current certification arrangements as not ambitious enough and actually ‘damaging’. However, he said this was largely the result of UK red lines on regulatory co-operation.

“The EU must seek to engage with the UK, to maximise any and all flexibilities and opportunities that are possible to simplify and streamline procedures for pre-notification and export certification,” Mr Duffy said.

“Additionally, it is also necessary that further clarity is provided in the short term on the exact processes for certification, and assurances provided that the necessary infrastructure and personnel will be able to cope with the volumes.”