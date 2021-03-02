Farming

Brexit health certs may ‘seriously disrupt’ trade across Irish sea

The Tánaiste told a recent Kerry IFA meeting that &rdquo;there will be a ten-fold increase in the number of health certificates needed for exports to Britain&quot; Expand

The Tánaiste told a recent Kerry IFA meeting that ”there will be a ten-fold increase in the number of health certificates needed for exports to Britain"

Declan O’Brien and Margaret Donnelly

New health certification requirements for food and drink exports to Britain have the potential to seriously disrupt trade across the Irish Sea.

The Department of Agriculture, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and ICOS have all expressed concern that access to the British market, which is worth close to €4.8 billion annually, will be negatively impacted by the new certifications regime.

MII admitted that the new certification requirements will represent a “massive administrative undertaking for both exporters and the Department of Agriculture and has the potential to cause trade flow disruption if not appropriately resourced and rolled-out”,

