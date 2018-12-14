There was a festive atmosphere at Raphoe Mart and fatstock cattle sale as hundreds of farmers from all over Donegal and further afield gathered for the finale of the mart's year.

Brexit casts its shadow over one of the last marts of the year

Chocolate 'Roses' sat in bowls in the office and mart staff practised carols for an upcoming carol service during a lull in the day's proceedings.

Inside the mart, hundreds of farmers - some with their families - looked over the impressive selection of animals for sale and on show. Many stood leaning over gates glad to be catching up with old friends.

Mart manager Ann Harkin says there's always a great atmosphere at the December show, but admits Brexit is casting its shadow this year.

Mart manager Ann Harkin

He says they have seen a big decline in purchases from buyers in Northern Ireland this year and Ms Harkin puts it down to the uncertainty about the future.

"I don't think there's any business out there that's as much regulated as the marts. We're being dictated to, and Brexit will do that, too. I think the majority of farmers don't want Brexit to happen.

"I think there wasn't enough discussion at the beginning. (British prime minister) Mrs May is doing her best under the circumstances," says Harkin.

Some 190 animals were at the mart, and the mart was open from 7.30am and would stay open until the last animal left the yard late that night.