Brexit and poor beef prices call a halt to farm construction

File photo
File photo
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The number of planning permissions granted for new buildings for agriculture has fallen some 40pc since its peak in 2016.

Just 308 planning permissions were granted in the second quarter of the year compared 411 permissions in the same quarter of 2018 and the peak of 510 in 2016.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Tom Fallon, farm buildings and infrastructure specialist with Teagasc, noted that planning permissions for farm buildings granted in the second quarter of 2019 would generally have been submitted in late 2018.

"I believe the drop in number reflects an extremely difficult farming year of 2018," he said. "Low cattle prices and uncertainty around Brexit have dampened farmers' appetite for investment."

Dairy farmers need a strong milk price to justify ongoing investment, according to Mr Fallon, and he explained that milk prices are improving and the number of Tams grant applications are now rising. "I expect a lot of activity in farm buildings over the next 2½ years," he said.

General secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Brendan Gleeson conceded in the Public Accounts Committee recently that mistakes had been made in the development of the TAMS scheme.

"When we set up the TAMS scheme, we made what was not the best decision, which was that once people had an approval, they had three years to deliver on the investment.

"That meant it was difficult to predict when the approval would mature and when the money would be spent."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

File photo

Margaret Donnelly: Finding the right way to divide the farming budget may prove...
Tim Cullinan

IFA campaign gets personal as Cullinan slams 'weak' Woods
Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts
The Tesco advert which has been criticised by the Ulster Farmers' Union

Tesco vegetarian advert angers Ulster Farmers' Union
These two May 2018 Charolais bullocks averaging 505kgs sold for €970 apiece at Enniscorthy Mart last week.

'We need all the farming organisations singing off the same hymn sheet'
Stock Image

Complications over the will have divided our family and left us in a legal limbo
'The EU subsidised farmers to the tune of €59bn in 2018.' (stock photo)

Central EU countries 'abuse farm subsidies'


Top Stories

The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further

'No change needed to 2015 milk price' - Kerry
Suckler cows

Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme
Stock image

BEEP farmers told to weigh stock by Friday or lose €5m
(stock photo)

GLAS payments to issue this week
Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Local farmer digs deep for Wexford 104ac holding
Pippa Hackett says there’s a ‘new shade of Green now’. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Carpooling won't work for me,' says new Green senator
Ornua supplies enough cheese for over 100 million pizzas each year

Ornua opens €30m Spanish cheese production facility