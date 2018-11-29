Breeders gear up for sales bonanza

Pedigree breed societies have catalogued in excess of 200 bulls for the end-of-season shows and sales to be held over the next two week-ends, which traditionally have been among the most successful of the autumn run for the vendors.

Pedigree breed societies have catalogued in excess of 200 bulls for the end-of-season shows and sales to be held over the next two week-ends, which traditionally have been among the most successful of the autumn run for the vendors.

It will bring to a close a difficult season for breeders during which the trade for bulls at a number of the venues disappointed as the prices trailed 2017 sales by averages of €400-€700/hd, with clearances also down on last year and the leading prices of 2017 not achieved.

The heifers, in general, hit a higher note with the customers than the bulls. Some good prices were paid for the quality females, and interest from breeders in the good bloodlines was reflected in clearances close to 2017 at some of the centres.

The large entries for most of the shows and sales over the past few months has been indicative of the increase in the number of pedigree bulls on farms across most of the prime beef breeds.

Aiden MacHale , Knockanillaun, Ballina Co Mayo, exhibitor and Seamus Egan with Garracloon MIghty Mac, Junior Champion at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Christmas Crackers Show and Sale 2017.

Coupled with the deficit in fodder on farms across the country, commercial breeders were not anxious to add to their stocking at an early point in the season this year, and the combination of factors was a major contributor to the trend.

The good weather of recent months has drastically reduced the fear of a serious fodder shortage, which should benefit trade in the weeks and months ahead.

Price topper at the Irish Angus Elite Show 2017, Champion Angus Bull of the Show, Drumcrow Night Rider, exhibited by Frank McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan which sold for €7,000 with Muirne McKiernan, Tony Flaherty, Red Mills, sponsors, John Farrell, President, and Gerard Hogan, judge.

The end-of-season pedigree sales get under way on Friday evening when the Limousin society hold their final sale of the year at Tuam mart.

Fifty-two bulls and 10 heifers have been catalogued by the society from the membership for the show which takes place at 4.30pm, to be followed by the sale at 7pm.